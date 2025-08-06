Raksha Bandhan 2025: Why do Indians tie rakhi and exchange gifts and sweets?

The ancient Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brother and sister. During the annual celebration, sisters tie a rakhi, or string bracelet, around the wrist of their male siblings.

The ritual is meant to cement bonds as well as protect the brothers from misfortune and the evil eye.

The festival has evolved over the years, with the essence being the celebration of the brother-sister relationship. The day is a bank holiday in most parts of India and Nepal.

The ritual is not limited to siblings, with cousins, friends and even colleagues tying rakhis. The person receiving the rakhi traditionally reciprocates in the form of money or gifts.

Raksha Bandhan, which literally translates to “bond of protection”, is usually celebrated on the last day of Shraavana, the fifth month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This means the date changes annually, and this year, the festival falls between August 8 and 9.

How is Raksha Bandhan celebrated?

Young girls tie rakhi onto the wrist of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post. AFP

While various iterations exist, the tradition usually involves a ritual where the sister offers prayers and applies a tikka or vermilion paste on her brother's forehead. She then ties a rakhi around his wrist. The brother in turn proffers gifts and vows to protect her.

The duo then feed each other sweets to celebrate their bond.

Since the day is a public holiday in most parts of India and Nepal, it usually entails family visits and feasts, with many dressed in their traditional best.

The festival is also a major commercial event, with shops, big brands and restaurants offering Raksha Bandhan deals.

Many celebrities also join in, with everyone from Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma celebrating. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar starred in a film called Raksha Bandhan in 2022, which is based on a brother's relationship with his four sisters. In an interview with The National, the actor said the family drama was one of the best films he's done.

When is the best time to tie a rakhi?

A girl looks at rakhis at a roadside stall in Amritsar, Punjab. AFP

There are no specific timings for Raksha Bandhan, but in some cultures, sisters fast until they've offered prayers and tied rakhis on their brothers. As a result, the ritual is usually completed early in the day, with celebrations going on all day and into the evening.

According to some astrologers, this year the Purnima Tithi, or auspicious time, begins at 3.42pm on August 8 and ends at 2.54pm the next day. So, rakhis can be tied at any time during that period.

Evolution of rakhi designs

Peacock rakhi set sold on UAE-based gift platform IGP. Photo: IGP

The look of the rakhi has evolved over the years. The bracelets vary widely in price and design, from simple woven threads to bejewelled charms.

Bluetooth rakhis are also popular. Available online and designed to look like a traditional rakhi, this high-tech version comes with an accompanying app allowing the sister to record her brother's vow of protection.

For people looking for an environmentally friendly option, there are brands that offer colourful designs made with organic cotton threads. Some rakhis even come embedded with seeds that can be planted.

In the UAE, gifts platform IGP has launched a range of rakhis and hampers for different budgets. The range includes Navratna rakhi (Dh55), adorned with nine gemstones, each representing a planet and symbolising good luck and prosperity. The Rakhi hamper (Dh255) includes two rakhis, made with semi-precious stones, as well as traditional Raksha Bandhan snacks in a luxury gift box.

Vego, the plant-based cafe in Dubai, is also offering a range of rakhis starting at Dh15, as well as a Rakhi Essentials hamper comprising a range of chocolates and other snacks.

Dubai-based catering and cloud kitchen brand Paprika has launched Raksha Bandhan gift boxes including a Rakhi Special mini box (Dh30), which contains four ladoo flavours, and a Rakhi Special 4 Dessert box (Dh200) comprising four desserts plus fresh flowers.

Indian restaurant The Spicery in Deira is hosting a Raksha Bandhan meal on August 9 from 6.30pm to 11pm, where guests get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on select menu items, from paneer to biryani and naans.

A version of this story was first published on August 19, 2024

Teams Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shanwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The biog Age: 30 Position: Senior lab superintendent at Emirates Global Aluminium Education: Bachelor of science in chemical engineering, post graduate degree in light metal reduction technology Favourite part of job: The challenge, because it is challenging Favourite quote: “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Gandi

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

NATIONAL%20SELECTIONS %3Cp%3E6.00pm%3A%20Heros%20de%20Lagarde%3Cbr%3E6.35pm%3A%20City%20Walk%3Cbr%3E7.10pm%3A%20Mimi%20Kakushi%3Cbr%3E7.45pm%3A%20New%20Kingdom%3Cbr%3E8.20pm%3A%20Siskany%3Cbr%3E8.55pm%3A%20Nations%20Pride%3Cbr%3E9.30pm%3A%20Ever%20Given%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

MATCH DETAILS Chelsea 4 Jorginho (4 pen, 71 pen), Azpilicueta (63), James (74) Ajax 4 Abraham (2 og), Promes (20). Kepa (35 og), van de Beek (55)

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

LIGUE 1 FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday

Nice v Angers (9pm)

Lille v Monaco (10.45pm) Saturday

Montpellier v Paris Saint-Germain (7pm)

Bordeaux v Guingamp (10pm)

Caen v Amiens (10pm)

Lyon v Dijon (10pm)

Metz v Troyes (10pm) Sunday

Saint-Etienne v Rennes (5pm)

Strasbourg v Nantes (7pm)

Marseille v Toulouse (11pm)

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Belong%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Michael%20Askew%20and%20Matthew%20Gaziano%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243.5%20million%20from%20crowd%20funding%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE%20set%20for%20Scotland%20series %3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20will%20host%20Scotland%20for%20a%20three-match%20T20I%20series%20at%20the%20Dubai%20International%20Stadium%20next%20month.%3Cbr%3EThe%20two%20sides%20will%20start%20their%20Cricket%20World%20Cup%20League%202%20campaigns%20with%20a%20tri-series%20also%20involving%20Canada%2C%20starting%20on%20January%2029.%3Cbr%3EThat%20series%20will%20be%20followed%20by%20a%20bilateral%20T20%20series%20on%20March%2011%2C%2013%20and%2014.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The most expensive investment mistake you will ever make When is the best time to start saving in a pension? The answer is simple – at the earliest possible moment. The first pound, euro, dollar or dirham you invest is the most valuable, as it has so much longer to grow in value. If you start in your twenties, it could be invested for 40 years or more, which means you have decades for compound interest to work its magic. “You get growth upon growth upon growth, followed by more growth. The earlier you start the process, the more it will all roll up,” says Chris Davies, chartered financial planner at The Fry Group in Dubai. This table shows how much you would have in your pension at age 65, depending on when you start and how much you pay in (it assumes your investments grow 7 per cent a year after charges and you have no other savings). Age $250 a month $500 a month $1,000 a month 25 $640,829 $1,281,657 $2,563,315 35 $303,219 $606,439 $1,212,877 45 $131,596 $263,191 $526,382 55 $44,351 $88,702 $177,403