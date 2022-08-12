Raksha Bandhan 2022: how Bollywood stars celebrated the rakhi festival

Bollywood stars took a trip down memory lane as they praised their siblings for Raksha Bandhan, the annual Hindu festival celebrating the bond between a brother and sister.

Falling on Thursday this year, the day is a public holiday in most parts of India and sees families dress up, get together and exchange gifts and sweets.

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures of Bollywood stars celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar shared a childhood photo of herself and brother, actor-director Farhan Akhtar, captioning the photo: "Once upon a time".

Farhan then reciprocated the love, sharing a recent selfie with Zoya, as well as director Farah Khan Kunder. He captioned the photo: "Best sisters ever".

Actor Sanjay Dutt also shared a throwback photo featuring his sisters Priya and Namrata, along with their father, the late actor Sunil Dutt.

"Knowing that I will always have you two standing by me makes me feel blessed and happier. Thank you for always being my strength. I love you both so much! Happy Raksha Bandhan," the actor posted.

"Happy Rakhi," posted actress Athiya Shetty, along with a childhood photo of herself and brother Ahan Shetty. The siblings, who've both made their Bollywood debuts, are children of actor Suniel Shetty.

One of the main rituals during Raksha Bandhan is when sisters tie a rakhi, or charm, around their brother's wrists. It is meant to protect them from evil and cement the siblings' bond. Sisters, in turn, traditionally receive gifts or money, as well as a vow that they will always be protected.

Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of veteran Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, also shared a throwback photo of herself holding her brother Agastya Nanda as a baby.

Agastya, who is now 21, is all set to make his Bollywood debut in The Archies, a film by Zoya Akhtar, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and late actress Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

"Happy Rakhi to you," Navya Naveli wrote.