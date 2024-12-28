UAE openings in 2025 and what's to come: from TeamLab Phenomena to Zayed National Museum

It's been an exciting 2025 so far in the UAE, with plenty of new things to do and places to explore.

From restaurants and museums to expansions at popular attractions such as Yas Waterworld, recent openings have created a buzz among residents and tourists alike.

While some opening dates are still being finalised and plans may change, here’s a look at what has opened this year – and what to look forward to.

Le Relais de L'Entrecote

Opened: January 10

The restaurant is known for its steak frites and secret sauce. Photo: Le Relais de L'Entrecote

The Parisian restaurant has opened at The Opus in Business Bay, bringing a French brasserie experience to Downtown Dubai. The UAE outpost also incorporates local influences while maintaining the classic elements of the original, including dark wood furnishings, bistro chairs and vintage-style posters and uniforms.

Swingers Crazy Golf

Opened: February 7

The adults-only venue, which offers games of crazy golf, street-style food and cocktails, opened a branch on Bluewaters Island. Swingers Crazy Golf began as a pop-up in London in 2014, before finding a permanent location in 2016. The concept draws inspiration from 1920s British seaside culture, creating an atmosphere that blends fun and competition with interesting food and a vibrant social setting.

Culinary Arts Group

Opened: April 3

Singapore‘s Culinary Arts Group has launched Maison Dali and Revolver at The Opus in Dubai's Business Bay. Maison Dali is a contemporary bistro that blends European-inspired dishes with Japanese techniques, while Revolver focuses on bold South Asian flavours crafted in a theatrical open-fire kitchen. Dishes include burrata in bang bang sauce, yellowtail with tamarind ponzu and Portobello mushroom steak with brown butter hummus.

TeamLab Phenomena

Opened: April 18

TeamLab Phenomena, a 17,000-square-metre digital art experience, features several installations. Each has a distinct theme that transforms the space into a visually stunning environment. Some display different art at different times, ensuring no two visits are exactly the same. The experience on Saadiyat Island is currently the biggest teamLab in the world.

Founded in Tokyo in 2001, teamLab has become famous for its adoption of digital technology and the importance placed on the symbiotic relationship between art and the viewer.

Yas Waterworld extension

Opened: July 1

Yas Waterworld has unveiled its largest upgrade since opening more than a decade ago, adding more than 20 attractions and an indoor dining restaurant across 13,445 square metres in phase two of its development.

Zayed National Museum

Opening date: December

The museum, which will tell the history of the UAE spanning 300,000 years, will open in December. Named after the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the museum was founded to preserve local culture and heritage. Six permanent galleries will explore human history, languages and culture in the UAE from ancient times until the present.

Guggenheim Museum

Opening date: TBA

Construction of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island. Victor Besa / The National

Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, this is set to be the largest outpost of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s international museums.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is expected to house important modern and contemporary artworks from West Asia, North Africa and South Asia, displaying a collection that aims to spur cross-cultural exchange and collaboration. No opening date for the museum has been formally announced, but Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is on track for completion by the end of 2025.

Natural History Museum

Opening date: TBA

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will shed light on the evolution of our universe and planet, while also featuring a research and teaching institution. It will stand distinct from similar institutions around the world owing to its focus on the region. After delving into the landmark moments in the planet’s history, including the mass extinction events, the museum will offer sections that focus on the evolution of the Arabian Peninsula.

Velodrome Abu Dhabi

Opening date: TBA

The facility on Hudayriyat Island will feature the region's first Union Cycliste Internationale category one indoor cycling track, suitable for staging global competitions. The UCI, also known as the International Cycling Union, is the world governing body for all cycling competitions.

Velodrome Abu Dhabi will also include a rooftop track, connected to the ground via a 600-metre cycling ramp winding around the outer walls, giving 360º views of Hudayriat Island and the Abu Dhabi skyline.

Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark

Opening date: TBA

The waterpark will have a beach lagoon, surf pool and tower slides. Photo: Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt Dubai is launching its own waterpark, a ticketed attraction with 15 slides and rides, including a surfing lagoon that will be open to the public. The five-star hotel has been a stalwart in the city for more than 20 years, and its 20,000-square-metre waterpark will be free to enter for guests staying at the hotel and other Hyatt properties in Dubai.

3D-printed mosque

Opening date: Pushed back to 2026

The design for the first 3D-printed mosque in the world, coming to in Dubai. Photo: Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department

A 2,000-square-metre 3D-printed mosque is set to open in Bur Dubai and will accommodate 600 worshippers. This area of the old town, close to the Creek and the original port that started the Dubai story, is one of the city's most heavily populated areas.

The printing process works by layering a fluid material along a predetermined route mapped out by a computer, similar to an inkjet printer. The mineral-infused fluids solidify into concrete ­almost instantly to convert the digital model into a three-dimensional object.

