Halloween 2023 in the UAE: Parties, brunches and other ways to celebrate

A zombie parade, treasure hunting in the desert at night and several themed brunches are just some of the ways Halloween is being celebrated in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this year.

From late-night soirees to child-friendly events, there is something for everyone – groups of friends who want to party, families looking to dine out or those who fancy a staycation over the Halloween weekend. Here are our top picks.

Brunches galore

Coya Dubai and Abu Dhabi

A skull-shaped dessert at Coya. Photo: Coya

The Peruvian restaurant is transforming into a wicked wonderland with an enchanted-themed brunch to complete the Halloween experience.

The theme is inspired by Alice in Wonderland, so guests can expect otherworldly creatures roaming around the venue, while resident DJs play foot-tapping tunes. On the menu are limited-edition dishes such as tartare de langoustine, Peruvian seafood soup and a skull-shaped chocolate for dessert. The brunch is followed by an after-party.

October 28; brunch from 12.30pm-3.30pm, after-party from 9pm onwards; costs from Dh409 per person for the brunch, minimum spend of Dh700 per person for the after-party; Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai (04 316 9600); The Galleria, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi (02 306 7000)

SushiSamba

SushiSamba is hosting an inferno-themed brunch. Photo: SushiSamba

Angels and demons are coming alive at SushiSamba for their first-ever inferno brunch.

The Peruvian-Japanese venue will be decorated for a spooky celebration and guests are encouraged to arrive as angels or demons.

There is a wide selection of sashimi, sushi and anticucho on the menu, followed by a mix of main courses, from Australia angus tenderloin with spicy soy, black cod with white miso and arroz chaufa for vegetarians.

October 28; 12.30pm-4pm; from Dh649 per person; 04 278 4888

Raspoutine

A sinister circus is how this Parisian venue is interpreting Halloween this year.

The evening starts with a tasting menu, which starts off with a themed cocktail. The menu includes starters such as deviled eggs, king crab and sea bream tartare and foie gras with fig jam and sourdough toast. For mains, there is clams and linguine vongole topped with dry caviar, grilled lamb chops and grilled sea bass. Rounding the meal off are chocolate mousse and a fruit platter.

Resident DJ Paul Blondet takes over the booth at midnight. The dress code? Come in your most playful ringmaster or circus performer attire.

October 31; 9.30pm onwards; Dh650 per person; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 272 5373

Flashback Speakeasy

The Addams Family-themed murder mystery at Flashback Speakeasy is coming to an end. Photo: Flashback Speakeasy

If you haven't already been into one, the venue's theatrical brunch experience is on for the last time on October 26.

The venue offers a dining experience with a side of murder mystery. The story is called A Creepy Kooky Murder: Curse of Cleopatra's Amulet, and follows the Addams Family as they navigate the melodramatic whodunnit. While indulging in the tasting menu, guests also interact with the performers and solve riddles with clues hidden around the venue. Mystery aside, there's also live singing by Jay Abou.

Every Thursday until October 26; 8pm-11pm; from Dh299 per person; Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay; 055 180 7559

En Fuego

The new South American restaurant at Atlantis The Palm is getting a Halloween makeover to celebrate the Day of the Dead. The brunch will feature classic Hispanic dishes alongside several drinks. The guest with the best costume stands a chance to win a one-night stay for four people at the luxurious hotel.

October 27; 9pm until late; from Dh350 per person; Atlantis The Palm; 04 426 2626

The Stables

The Stables has several Halloween activities lined up. Photo: The Stables

A week of eerie delights awaits guests at the British pub along Sheikh Zayed Road.

Adults can join the Halloween brunch, with games, live music and a thematic menu on October 28. The next day is for the little ones, with a magic show and a face painting session, plus prizes for the best-dressed. Celebrations continue on October 30 with spooky ladies night.

October 28 to 30; brunch from 3pm-6pm, children's Halloween party from 2pm-5pm, ladies night from 7pm-midnight; White Crown Building, Sheikh Zayed Road; 054 417 7028

Babylon

Babylon has prepared a Halloween version of their dinner-show concept. Photo: Babylon

The restaurant's Saturday brunch is taking a spooky turn on October 28. It promises to transport guests into the cursed gardens of Babylon by way of performances by singers, acrobats and dancers dressed in otherworldly costumes.

On the menu is an array of raw, hot and cold starters such as Wagyu beef tataki, crispy octopus and warm prawns. Main courses include Chilean sea bass with spicy rice and tiger prawn with chilli chimichurri.

On October 31, the venue gets ever darker with a special Halloween-themed show featuring high-energy performances, telling the story of the enchanted venue. There is a five-course tasting menu this evening, with dishes such as miso butter Wagyu strip loin and morel gnocchi.

Saturday and Tuesday, October 28 and 31; brunch at 1pm-4pm, five-course dinner at 8.30pm onwards; from Dh395 per person for the brunch, minimum spend of Dh1,000 per person for the dinner; Gate Village, Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 352 7750

Family-friendly fun

Wavehouse

Guests dressing up in costumes can win vouchers for arcade games as well as bowling. Leslie Pableo for The National

Atlantis The Palm's entertainment hub is celebrating Halloween for eight days, serving a limited-edition a la carte menu complete with spooky drinks. Dishes include fiery chicken quesadilla, phoenix flame chicken wings and firecracker shrimp tacos.

Guests wearing the most creative costumes will have the chance to win a Dh1,000 voucher that can be used at the restaurant, and the runner up will take home a Dh500 voucher for En Fuego. Other prizes include bowling and arcade credit.

On October 28 and 29, there will be free Halloween face painting and live performances.

October 26 to November 2; noon-1am; Atlantis The Palm; 04 426 2626

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Halloween festivities have started at Dubai's theme park complex, and will be on until October 31.

Motiongate, the Hollywood-inspired park, has launched its sixth Fright Nights, as part of which there are scare zones and other interactive horror experiences across the destination. There are street performances and a Halloween parade taking place at Studio Central. The Smurfs Village has trick-or-treat activities for children.

March with zombies at Riverland, where there are also scare zones set up, as well as a meet and greet with pirate zombies. Restaurants Chickadees and The Keg will offer Halloween-themed treats.

Over at Legoland, visitors can embark on a monster party until October 31. Lego monsters will take over the park, and there is a line-up of activities that includes a dance party, the park's annual Brick or Treat and a screening of the 4D movie The Great Monster Chase.

Guests can also check-in at the hotel's monster-themed rooms with limited-edition gifts. From October 23 to 31, Lapita will be transformed into a replica of Hotel Transylvania from the famous animated film. Its all-day dining restaurant, Kalea, is hosting a Halloween brunch on October 29 from 1pm to 4pm.

More information is available on dubaiparksandresorts.com

Daley Bounce

The party service provider is organising a pumpkin patch pop-up. Photo: Daley Bounce

The party service provider is hosting a pumpkin patch pop-up at Dubai Investment Park from Monday to Thursday.

Guests will be welcomed with a pumpkin spice latte. Festivities continue with a paint-your-pumpkin station where children have one complimentary pumpkin (extra pumpkins available for additional charges) to decorate. There is a photo booth adorned with Halloween decor, an interactive colouring wall and a fancy dress competition. Another party service shop, Boxfetti, also has a pop-up store on site selling spooky essentials.

Monday to Thursday; noon-5pm; Dh130 per child, adults enter for free; Dubai Investment Park 2; 058 550 9294

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Take the little ones to the luxurious hotel in Abu Dhabi on October 31 for a Halloween party.

At the welcome reception there will be a face painting area and a glitter bar, followed by games. There are also different art stations at the venue where guests can enjoy making monster pumpkins and slime-themed decorations.

Guests will be guided through dedicated trick-or-treat stations across the hotel. A Halloween catwalk competition is also taking place, as well as a themed buffet to conclude the party.

October 31; 3pm-7pm; Dh290 per person; The Hub, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental; 02 690 9000

Green Planet

The popular indoor rainforest concept in Dubai is joining in the spooky fun this year.

It has set up an outdoor section adorned with eerie spider webs, animal tombstones and whimsical pumpkins. For an additional fee, visitors can take part in face painting, pumpkin carving as well as mask-making activities. There is also a maze.

The venue is also highlighting some of its animal residents, calling them Creatures of the Night, including slow loris, yellow anaconda, Burmese pythons, Tokay gecko, marine toads and Brazilian porcupine.

Until October 31; Halloween maze is included in the general admission pass that starts at Dh155, plus Dh65 for other activities; CityWalk; thegreenplanetdubai.com

Osteria Mario and Shvili

If a Halloween fit for children is what you're looking for, head to Osterio Mario and Shvili. Photo: Osterio Mario, Shvili

The twin restaurants at Dubai Hills Mall are organising a Halloween bash on October 31, promising an afternoon of family-friendly ghouls and ghosts.

Children are encouraged to dress up to win prizes and sweet treats. There's a spooky cookie decorating class, as well as different arts and crafts to keep the little ones busy. There will also be face painting and the restaurants are giving away free desserts.

October 31; 4pm-8pm; free to enter; Dubai Hills Mall; 052 929 20 88

Tilal Liwa Hotel

For a unique Halloween experience, book an all-inclusive staycation package at the Abu Dhabi resort, perched on the edge of the Rub Al Khali desert.

The common areas of the hotel will be adorned with spooky decor, while guests enjoy the venue's amenities and views. Those staying on the night of October 28 gets a complimentary pass to the hotel's Halloween party that features an outdoor buffet and bar with dishes such as vampire soup, dead fly worm rice and zombie eye meatballs.

The party also includes screening of classic Halloween movies under the stars, plus a treasure hunt in the desert. There is a prize up for grabs for the best-dressed guest.

Offer is valid on stays from October 27 to 29; Dh899 per night, from Dh149 per person for those who want to attend the Halloween party on October 28; Madinat Zayed, Zayed City, Abu Dhabi; 02 894 6111

Warner Bros World

The theme park in Abu Dhabi has been transformed into a spooky wonderland, highlighting characters such as Scooby Doo and his crew, as well as DC supervillains including Joker and Poison Ivy.

Other cartoon characters, including Tom and Jerry, will also be dressed for the occasion. Visitors can set out on a mission collecting treats around the venue or a join a Halloween-themed dance party hosted by Daffy. On the main plaza stage, Scooby Doo and the Mystery Inc gang are doing daily shows to entertain parkgoers.

Spot the The Flinstones in quirky costumes for some great pictures.

Until October 31; 11am-8pm; from Dh345 for a single day pass; Yas Island; wbworldabudhabi.com