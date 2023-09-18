Sting to headline Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year's Eve gala dinner

British musician Sting is set to perform at Atlantis, The Palm’s annual New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner this year.

Attendees will have the chance to celebrate the beginning of 2024 with the singer performing a collection of the greatest hits from both his solo and The Police's back catalogue, including Every Breath You Take, Englishman in New York and Shape of My Heart.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sting as our headline act this year,” says Timothy Kelly, executive vice-president and managing director of Atlantis Dubai.

“We look forward to giving our guests one of the most memorable evenings of their lives as we ring in the new year."

In the past, Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve galas have welcomed British pop star Robbie Williams in 2021 and Australian singer Kylie Minogue in 2022.

Sting, who began his career as frontman of the new wave band The Police from 1977 until their break-up in 1986, has won 17 Grammy awards over the course of his career.

He is expected to put on an energetic live performance where his medley of hits are known to blend a number of genres such as rock, pop, jazz, reggae and even sounds from the region in his hit Desert Rose, recorded with Algerian singer Cheb Mami.

On December 31, 2023 the masquerade ball-themed New Year's Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm, will take place on a custom-built outdoor deck overlooking Palm Jumeirah and the city’s skyline.

There are three package options for guests to choose from. The Gala Dinner Package at Dh6,500, the Rouge Circle Package which includes private seating at Dh7,500 and the Golden Circle Package which offers private prime seating in front of the stage and other amenities at Dh9,500.

For more details on tickets and the event, visit: www.atlantis.com