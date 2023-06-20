Robbie Williams to perform at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in October

English pop star Robbie Williams is set to perform in Abu Dhabi on October 18.

The singer and songwriter is known for his chart-topping hits such as Candy, Angels, She's the One and Rock DJ. Audiences at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, can expect Williams to go through a playlist of some of the biggest hits from his 25-year career.

Williams first launched into fame as the youngest member to join the boy band Take That in 1990. However, he left the group five years later for a solo career in 1996 with Freedom, a cover of another English pop sensation, George Michael.

His debut album, Life thru a Lens, was released in 1997 and since then Williams has released 14 studio albums with all but one topping the charts in the UK.

Williams has also broken a number of records in the music industry including the Guinness World Record for selling 1.6 million tickets in a single day during his Close Encounters Tour in 2006.

He is the winner of 18 Brit Awards, including Best British Male Artist, Outstanding Contribution to Music, along with a number of MTV European Music Awards.

In January, on the Robbie Williams Rewind podcast, the artist told hosts Lucy and Matt Champion that he had plans to build a hotel where he will perform a regular residency and hinted that it might be in Dubai.

Tickets go on sale on June 23 at noon; www.livenation.me