Rubik's Cube world record smashed in California

A new king of the Rubik's Cube has been crowned, with a “speedcuber” solving a 3x3x3 cube in 3.13 seconds.

Max Park, 21, smashed the previous record of 3.47 seconds during an event in Long Beach, California, on Sunday.

In a video that has since gone viral, Mr Park can be seen taking a few moments to study the cube before the clock starts.

His fingers then fly over the puzzle, and the room erupts into cheers as he sets the cube down in triumph at the 3.13-second mark.

Mr Park is a Rubik’s Cube speedsolver with several Guinness World Records titles, including the fastest time to solve cube sizes from 4x4x4 through to 7x7x7, and the fastest average time to solve a puzzle one-handed.

Guinness World Records has called him “without a doubt one of the best speedcubers in the world right now”.

He is also a YouTube sensation, with videos showing him solving ever more complex cubes garnering tens of thousands of views.

Speaking to Guinness World Records in 2019, Mr Park's parents explained that their son, who has autism, got into “cubing” as a way of helping him socialise with others.

“Max has this motto – 'Don't think, just solve',” his parents said.

“You'll notice they [competitive Rubik's Cube solvers] are always a lot slower when they come to the competition and that's all mental, so I think Max just thought, 'Don’t think, just solve, you already how to solve it, you just do what your hands are telling you to'.”