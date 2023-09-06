Starbucks pumpkin spice latte returns to UAE for autumn

Starbucks's cult drink the pumpkin spice latte is back in the UAE.

It makes an appearance on the coffee chain's menu every autumn for a limited time. And this year, there are six versions available, including the classic iced, hot or cold brew.

Other varieties are the double shot iced shaken, frappuccino, creme frappuccino and cream nitro cold brew.

This year marks 20 years since the launch of the famous beverage, which was first sold in North America in 2003. Starbucks is known for its seasonal menus, whipping up thematic drinks based on the weather.

Initially, internal testing at the American chain sparked a dismal reception, but the company went ahead anyway because, at the time, it was unique.

The drink has since built a cult following, with other brands such as McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts also jumping on the bandwagon. Starbucks said it sold 200 million pumpkin spice lattes in 2014.

For many, it now signifies a changing of the season in the US, from summer to autumn, or in the case of the Middle East, that it's about to get cooler.

What's in it?

Although the formula has changed from its original version, Starbucks says the official ingredients are “pumpkin and traditional fall spice flavours, combined with espresso and steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice”.

In terms of nutritional value, a grande pumpkin spice latte has 390 calories, 130 of which are from fat. Total fat is at 14g, 8g of which is saturated fat accounting for 40 per cent of a person's recommended daily total.

It has 50mg of cholesterol, 230mg of sodium 50g (about four tablespoons) of sugar, 14g of protein and an estimated 150mg of caffeine.