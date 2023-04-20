Bollywood Parks Dubai closes permanently

The Bollywood Parks Dubai theme park, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, has announced its permanent closure.

On March 22, the park said it was shutting down during Ramadan temporarily, but on Thursday it announced it would not reopen after serving visitors for seven years.

“Bollywood Parks Dubai will close permanently from April 20, 2023,” the park wrote on Instagram.

“A special thanks to all our guests, partners, and teams for bringing the music and colours of Bollywood to life.”

While the park is closing, one of its main attractions, the Raj Mahal theatre, will continue to host private events. Its reopening date has not yet been announced.

Bollywood Parks made a splash when it opened in 2016, with an event led by Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, the park has been a platform for fans to celebrate the Bollywood film and music industry.

The park broke a record in 2021 by opening the tallest swing ride in the world.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at news of the park's closure.

“Absolutely devastated. You guys could have saved it by lowering the ticket price. We'll never forget you B-Wood," one Instagram user said.

Another user said it was “one of the best parks. Sad to see it go".

The reason behind the closure of the park has not been announced, but a statement on the park's website said: “We will be announcing exciting details of the new attractions and experiences in the coming months.”

Bollywood Parks was one of the several themed destinations within Dubai Parks and Resort, which include Montiongate and Legoland.

The integrated park has been undergoing changes recently, led by the opening of JumpX, the world's largest bouncy castle, in February.

In November last year, a deal with Real Madrid to open a football-inspired theme park was announced.

Set to open this year, the theme park will be dedicated to the Spanish giants.

“Real Madrid is a megastar of world football, with an unmatched track record and millions of supporters from every corner of the planet,” Fernando Eiroa, chief executive at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said at the time.

The site is to include a museum, roller coasters, food and drink outlets, merchandise shops and football games, officials said.