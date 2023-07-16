UK's Boom Battle Bar brings axe-throwing and AR darts to Dubai

Famed UK entertainment complex Boom Battle Bar opened its first international outpost in Dubai on Saturday.

The venue at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai – Jumeirah Beach is a cross between a resto bar and a modern-day arcade with interactive games.

Boom Battle Bar has 28 branches in the UK, including its flagship “battleground” on Oxford Street in London. The venue offers games such as augmented reality darts and crazy golf, but is most popular for axe-throwing.

Axe-throwing takes place within a net-protected arena and requires participants to wear closed shoes. Victor Besa / The National

There are also shuffleboards and karaoke zones spread across the neon-lit venue, which admits guests over 21 years old.

Prices vary per activity at the venue. For example, axe-throwing costs Dh215 for 30 minutes for up to eight people, while a round of mini golf costs Dh260 for four people.

Games and activities aside, Boom Battle Bar serves an array of food and drinks. On the menu are classic finger foods, including nachos, chicken wings, sliders and pizza.

Fully loaded nachos at Boom Battle Bar. Victor Besa / The National

Chief executive Richard Harpham says of the decision to open the first international Boom Battle Bar in Dubai: “We are thrilled to open in a city so well known for its vibrant entertainment scene.”

The venue is open daily from 4pm to 1am on weekdays and until 2am at the weekend.

The rise of modern competitive socialising

The popularity of Boom Battle Bar rides on the back of the growing number of entertainment venues that offer a “competitive socialising” experience. Such venues put gaming and technology at the heart of their operations, inviting guests to come in groups.

The UAE is already making good on this trend. Last month, Glitch – a cross between an arcade, theme park and playground – opened in Deira, Prison Island became the first escape room to open in Sharjah in May and Immersive Gamebox opened in Dubai and Sharjah at the beginning of the year.

READ MORE The Smash Room opens first Abu Dhabi branch

Board game cafes are more traditional versions of competitive socialising, but recently, technology has played a major role in the success of such venues.