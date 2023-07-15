The Smash Room opens first Abu Dhabi branch

The Smash Room has arrived in Abu Dhabi.

The space, which opened its first branch in Dubai in 2018, is in Nahil Building on Al Rawdah Street and is currently in a soft opening phase.

It was founded by Hiba Balfaqih and her friend Ibrahim Abudyak, who wanted to help people in the UAE de-stress by breaking things.

In addition to an area dedicated to destruction, the new venue also has a cafe and arcade games, for those who want further relaxation after a session.

“We are so excited to finally bring The Smash Room to Abu Dhabi. Expanding our brand and growing in the UAE has been a major goal for us and we are beyond thrilled to be able to take this leap and bring this experience to a new audience,” said Abudyak.

“We created this space to offer a unique way of releasing pent-up stress and frustration while also having fun with no limits. Abu Dhabi has been making strides in their entertainment offerings and we are proud to now be a part of the scene.”

How it works

Each session is preceded by a list of safety rules, and visitors are given full upper-body padding, a helmet and gloves.

There is also a crowbar, sledgehammer, cricket bat or baseball bat available as a weapon of choice for the session. Items can even be hurled at the concrete walls.

Breakable objects are brought over from the scrapyard or through donations and include things such as plates, glasses, old TVs and DVD players.

The idea of a Smash Room

The concept for the space began when Balfaqih’s grandmother passed away in 2017 and left her with some unresolved feelings.

“I had a lot of anger and resentment,” she previously told The National. “I went and did the traditional methods of therapy and it just didn’t help.”

One day she decided to try something different, and as an entrepreneur with a background in psychology, Balfaqih realised she was on to something.

“I came up with the idea to go into my backyard and smash something, and I felt relief. So I thought: ‘All right, let’s start a business’,” she says.

Balfaqih said she hoped the room helps others find an alternative way to deal with stress, likening it to “exercise”.

“When you start smashing, you’re releasing your endorphins and so forth, so that’s the area that’s the ‘therapy’ part – the release of negative energy.”

Other new openings in Abu Dhabi

The Smash Room is the latest entertainment venue to open in the capital. It joins SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Snow Abu Dhabi and Adrenark Adventure in Al Qana.

New restaurants have also come to Abu Dhabi, such as Somewhere, which serves Arabic-Mediterranean, in Marina Mall and Les Dangereux, which is fine-dining fare inspired by Arabian tradition, at Mamsha on Saadiyat Island.