K-pop Academy for dance fans in the UAE returns after hiatus

Want to learn how to dance like BTS or Blackpink?

For the first time since 2019, K-pop Academy – which is hosted by the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi – is set to return, with registration slated to open on Friday. This year, the academy will offer weekly classes, as well as one-day sessions.

The weekly classes are open to female participants aged 14 or older and will take place from July 30 to August 25, running for four weeks. Meanwhile, there will be free one-day classes offered in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on the weekends that are open to everyone.

This is the first time K-pop Academy is being held again in the UAE since 2019. Photo: Korean Cultural Centre

Pre-registration is required and participant confirmation will be announced on July 21. There's a registration fee of Dh100 for the weekly sessions, which meet twice a week for two hours or once a week on Sunday for three hours.

Here is the schedule for the free one-day classes:

One-day class in Dubai:

August 11, 6pm to 7.30pm

August 12, noon to 1.30pm

August 12, 2pm to 3.30pm

One-day class in Abu Dhabi:

August 6, noon to 1pm

August 13, noon to 1pm

Classes at K-pop Academy are taught by Lee Su-jin, an experienced K-pop dance instructor and former back-up dancer to acts such as SNSD and Wonder Girls.

The first K-pop Academy took place in 2016 and had been held annually until 2019 but were put on hiatus because of the global pandemic that occurred the next year.

However, unlike in the past where the sessions used to take place at the Korean Cultural Centre, they will now be at independent venues. Abu Dhabi classes will be at Dee Studio, and in the other emirate, sessions will be at Dubai Dream Centre in Al Barsha 3.

"We are excited to reintroduce the K-pop Academy to the UAE community," said Lee Yong-hee, director of the Korean Cultural Centre. "K-pop has been an incredible cultural phenomenon, and this academy allows individuals to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of K-pop while receiving professional training. We believe this will be an enriching K-Culture experience for all participants."

Other activities to try

Throughout the year, the KCC are also hosting a series of workshops focusing on staple dishes such as kimchi and stir-fried chicken (dal-galbi). Participants will be taught more about the dishes, as well as how to make them at home.

The schedule will for the rest of the year features Korean pancakes and noodle dishes in August, gimbap in September, half-moon-shaped rice cakes in September and October, plus kimchi in November.

More information is available at uae.korean-culture.org/en