Dubai sees Burj Khalifa transformed into world’s biggest karaoke display

Dubai celebrated neighbouring Abu Dhabi on Saturday with a karaoke session on the world’s tallest tower.

Burj Khalifa was transformed into the "biggest karaoke display" on the planet as the lyrics for Yas Yas Baby, Yas Island’s take on the 1990 hit Ice Ice Baby, were projected on to the skyscraper at 8.10pm.

Onlookers were encouraged to join in and sing along to the "Yasified" remix of of the Vanilla Ice hit. The stunt was part of Yas Island's new musical-themed summer campaign.

Yas Island's new summer campaign features a remix of the 1990 hit 'Ice Ice Baby'. Photo: Experience Hub

Yas Island’s top attractions, including Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, also appeared on Burj Khalifa alongside a countdown to the launch of the tune.

As the catchy beat of the song by one-hit wonder Vanilla Ice kicked in, the words of the remixed track scrolled across the building

Launched this week, the Yas Island campaign comes with its own mini music video, which was viewed two million times in 48 hours.

The minute-long clip features the island's attractions such as Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, W Abu Dhabi, Clymb Abu Dhabi and Cafe del Mar Abu Dhabi at the newly opened Yas Bay Waterfront.

“We are very excited to put a Yas Island spin on the iconic 1990s hit and turn it into this year’s snappy summer staycation anthem,” said Liam Findlay, chief executive of Experience Hub.

The lyrics were projected on to the world's tallest building alongside imagery of Yas Island's various motifs, theme parks and other attractions. Photo: Yas Island

“We believe the power of music has an emotional and intrinsic resonance with people and Yas Yas Baby is a continuation of the destination’s musical journey, highlighting Yas Island’s energy through its fun lyrics. We are looking forward to seeing everyone singing and dancing along to this awesome take on a classic tune.”

The summer campaign is the follow-up to the destination’s 2021 campaign. Stayin’ On Yas, last year's promo, featured a cover of the 1977 Bee Gees hit Stayin’ Alive as part of Yas's tourism campaign.

The accompanying video saw a trio of friends, dressed in retro fashion, sing and dance their way across various island destinations.

The destination, which recently "hired" Kevin Hart as chief island officer, is also offering visitors a Kids Go Free offer this summer.