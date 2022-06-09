10 most-visited Mena sites on Google Street View, from Burj Khalifa to Pyramids of Giza

Burj Khalifa ranked No 1 in the recent list of 10 most-viewed tourist landmarks globally on Google Maps Street View, and again in the Middle East and North Africa ranking released on Thursday. .

The world’s tallest building in Dubai has been viewed more times than any other location using the US tech company's detailed street-level imagery.

Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the most-visited place on Google Street View. Photo: Google

Viewers can use the tool to step through the doors of Burj Khalifa, virtually stand in line for the lift to the top of the tower or get a glimpse inside the rooms of Armani Hotel, which is located inside the world's biggest skyscraper.

Saudi Arabia’s Kaaba, the sacred cube-shaped building at the centre of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, is the second-most viewed location on Google Street View in the region, closely followed by the ancient sites of the Giza Necropolis in Egypt.

The 10 most-viewed Mena landmarks on Google Street View

Burj Khalifa as see on Google Maps' Street View. Photo: Google

The Dubai Fountain, Burj Al Arab and Dubai International Airport also rank in the list. . Saudi Arabia's holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah, the Great Sphinx of Giza and Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza round out the top 10.

Vistas from the top of Dubai's Burj Al Arab on Google Street View. Photo: Google

Google uses street view imagery to capture 360º images of places around the world to help people virtually explore.

It was launched in the UAE in 2013 and has expanded over the last decade to include streets and landmarks in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia.

Most of the images for Google Street View are collected via cars, but in 2014 in Abu Dhabi, the task was given to an animal — a 10-year-old camel named Raffia who walked through the desert around Liwa Oasis with a Street View camera on her back.

A Google Street View car maps out Dubai in December 2014. Photo: Google

The Pyramids of Meroe, in the ancient capital of the Kushite Kingdom in Sudan's Nile Valley, is one of Google's most recent Street View projects.

Globally, over the past 15 years, Street View cars have travelled more than 16 million kilometres and collected more than 220 billion images from around the world.

On Google Maps Street View, viewers also have the option to look into historical images for some locations to see how they’ve changed over time.