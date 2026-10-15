Nissan Patrol marks 75 years with limited-edition model exclusively for Gulf

Nissan has announced a limited-edition Patrol to mark the SUV’s 75th anniversary, with an initial production run of 1,951 vehicles exclusively for the GCC region.

The number marks the nameplate's debut in 1951. Based on the flagship Platinum V6 Twin Turbo grade, the anniversary edition features copper-gold exterior accents, a Bordeaux red interior and special anniversary detailing.

AWR Automotive, Nissan’s dealer in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, introduced the model on Thursday. It costs Dh439,900 ($119,780) including VAT.

What’s different about the anniversary edition?

Created exclusively for the GCC, the special edition marks 75 years since the Patrol’s debut in 1951. Photo: Nissan Show caption: Created exclusively for the GCC, the special edition marks 7…

Nissan says its bespoke copper-gold finish is inspired by desert landscapes. The detailing appears across the grille bars, fog lamp surrounds, fender vents, shoulder line and emblems, paired with dark chrome finishes and black alloy wheels.

Anniversary signatures feature on the front grille, shoulder-line graphic and rear emblem. An illuminated carpet light projects a “Patrol Since 1951” graphic and a sand-dune motif.

Nissan lists five exterior colours for the Gulf edition, while AWR Automotive has confirmed four options for its customers: grey, white, black and two-tone white with a black roof.

Inside, the cabin features copper-gold steering wheel detailing and ambient lighting alongside dark chrome trim. Anniversary detailing appears on the passenger-side dashboard, seat headrests and floor and luggage mats. Other additions include illuminated anniversary kick plates and a deep red leather key fob case.

There are four options available in the UAE: grey, white, black and two-tone white with a black roof. Photo: Nissan Show caption: There are four options available in the UAE: grey, white, bl…

Thierry Sabbagh, Nissan and Infiniti’s divisional vice president and president for the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, India and CIS, said: “To mark 75 years of the Patrol, we wanted to deliver something lasting for our customers, a special product that serves as a memorable token of our shared history.”

Engine and technology

The anniversary edition keeps the Platinum V6 Twin Turbo’s 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged engine, which delivers 425hp and 700Nm of torque. It is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and adaptive air suspension with Intelligent Dynamic Damping.

The cabin includes a 28.6-inch Monolith display, a Klipsch audio system and quilted leather seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions.

The model retains the Platinum V6 Twin Turbo’s 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged engine. Photo: Nissan Show caption: The model retains the Platinum V6 Twin Turbo’s 3.5-litre twi…

The model also features Biometric Cooling, ProPILOT driver assistance and advanced visibility systems. In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, NissanConnect 2.0 with Google built-in provides navigation, voice assistant functions and connected car services.

Where can I buy it in the UAE?

The anniversary edition joins a regional Patrol range that includes the Platinum, PRO-4X and Nismo.

AWR Automotive says the model is available through its Nissan showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, and can also be viewed at its City Walk location in Dubai.