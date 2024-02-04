My Dubai Rent: Resident's City Walk home reminds her of New York

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Salwa Attiga pays Dh170,000 for a one-bedroom apartment in Dubai's City Walk. While she concedes that's not a small amount, she said it is worth every fil, considering what she gets for her money.

The Palestinian-Libyan, born and raised in the US, works in the PR industry and has lived in the same apartment since coming to Dubai three years ago and has no plans to move elsewhere.

Ms Attiga, 26, said she has everything she could possibly need right on her own doorstep.

She invited The National into her home to see what makes it so special to her.

Why did you decide to live here and not somewhere else?

I had a friend who was leasing the unit when I first moved to Dubai, three years ago. He was away though but had one month left [on his rent] and said if I paid him the rent I could stay there.

I liked it so much that I ended up taking over the rent.

What I love about City Walk is that you can walk to so many places close by. There are loads of yummy restaurants right here, they've recently opened an arcade, as well as a rooftop lounge.

It used to be the case if I wanted a night out I would have to go to somewhere like DIFC, but not anymore.

It's actually super convenient for me.

There's a lot of space in this apartment as well. I actually teach Pilates part-time and can fit six people in here for lessons.

Does paying Dh170,000 for a one-bedroom apartment offer value for money?

It actually does. It is good value because it is fully furnished and it's a corner unit, which reminds me of living in my old apartment in New York.

The only difference is that when I lived in New York I was by the water. But I've got some great views here too, the Coca-Cola Arena is right beside me and the Burj Khalifa too.

Salwa Attiga teaches pilates and hosts classes in her City Walk apartment. Pawan Singh / The National

There's nothing blocking my view and I have access right out on to the boulevard.

You are living in a fully furnished apartment. Does that make it difficult to stamp your own personality on it?

No, not at all. I lived in fully furnished apartments in Boston and New York as well, so it's what I am used to. I don't believe you should buy a lot of furniture unless you actually own the property.

If I'm going to live in a furnished apartment, why would I buy most of my own furniture?

I've kept the major pieces of furniture like the bed, television and couch.

That said, I have replaced most of the paintings with my own choices to tailor the apartment to my style.

Is there anything you would change about where you live?

Everyone complains about the City Walk traffic lights, but I don't mind them so much. I guess it's not quite the same problem, for me, as I am in the first building as soon as you pass the traffic lights.

Obviously the heavy traffic can be annoying but it's only really during peak hours, it's not that bad all day.

There's traffic everywhere in Dubai.

Do you ever see yourself moving to another part of Dubai?

Honestly? No. I'm very happy here.

I know you can get cheaper apartments in other parts of Dubai, but there's something inside me that just cannot leave City Walk. I love it and I love my apartment.