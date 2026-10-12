The best EVs to buy in the UAE for every budget

As recently as five years ago, it seemed unimaginable that electric vehicles would find any traction in the UAE.

Given that fuel was relatively cheap in our region and the EV recharging infrastructure was still in its infancy, the business case for battery-powered vehicles seemed tenuous, at best.

However, times change and so do buyer demands. Petrol prices are now edging towards Dh4.50 a litre; filling up even a compact Toyota Corolla can cost more than Dh200. For drivers of larger SUVs, the expense is considerably higher – a full tank in the latest Nissan Patrol costs more than Dh400, while older models can guzzle Dh600.

In this context, an EV makes financial sense, particularly for people with access to a wall-mounted home charger. Even without one, the savings can be considerable. Depending on the vehicle's battery size, a full charge at a Dewa or Adnoc charging station typically costs little more than Dh80 ($22).

Alongside rising petrol prices, the UAE's public EV charging network has continued to expand, with about 2,800 charging points across the country and more expected in the coming years. As electric vehicles become an increasingly practical option for motorists, here are some of the best models currently available in the UAE.

Under Dh100,000

JAC E30X (From Dh69,995)

The compact JAC E30X is one of the UAE's most affordable electric vehicles. Photo: JAC Show caption: The compact JAC E30X is one of the UAE's most affordable ele…

Behind the JAC E30X’s slightly cartoonish appearance lurks a capable and well-built car for its modest asking price. Although tiny in overall dimensions, the E30X's wheel-at-each-corner stance endows it with a 2,620 mm wheelbase, making it surprisingly spacious inside. With a single electric motor sending 95hp or 136hp (depending on trim level) to the front wheels, the JAC is no rocket ship, but it nevertheless feels decently zippy around town.

Even the base model gets automatic LED headlights, retracting flush door handles, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, faux-leather trim, cruise control and a 12.8-inch infotainment screen.

Polestar 2 (from Dh89,900)

The Polestar 2 offers a claimed driving range of up to 546km, with 2024 models available in the UAE from Dh89,900. Photo: Polestar Show caption: The Polestar 2 offers a claimed driving range of up to 546km…

With a starting price under Dh90,000, the Polestar 2 seems an unbelievable value for money. There is a catch, though, as the cars on offer for this price are part of the dealership’s 2024 inventory. However, they still have zero kilometres on the odometer and are still considered new.

With the Polestar’s 272hp electric motor delivering a brisk 0-100kph split of 6.4 seconds and a touring range of 546km, there isn't anything equivalent at this price. Top it off with Swedish (such as Volvo) levels of build quality and safety, and the Polestar 2 seems a compelling buy – even if you’re getting a 2024 model-year car.

Dh100,000 to 125,000

Smart #3 (From Dh110,900)

The Smart #3 combines sporty performance with a claimed driving range of 430km. Photo: Smart Show caption: The Smart #3 combines sporty performance with a claimed driv…

The perky-looking Smart #3 is a fusion of East and West, as the brand is German but the car itself is built in China.

In its base form, the five-door compact SUV is equipped with a 66kWh battery and a single electric motor that sends a beefy 268hp and 384Nm to the front wheels. It’s a sprightly performer, sprinting from standstill to 100kph in 5.8 seconds, while touring range is also respectable at 430km (claimed).

Standard features include a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch central display and a 10-inch head-up display. The safety kit includes adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and a 360-degree camera.

GAC Aion V (From Dh124,900)

The GAC Aion V is a spacious electric SUV with a claimed driving range of up to 510km. Photo: GAC Show caption: The GAC Aion V is a spacious electric SUV with a claimed dri…

Billed as a Tesla Model Y rival, the GAC Aion V offers ample interior space and a generous feature list at a budget price.

Propulsion for the Aion V is provided by a single e-motor that produces 204hp and 240Nm, channelled through the front wheels. GAC claims the Aion V, equipped with a 75.26kWh battery, can cover up to 510km on a full charge, based on the European WLTP test cycle.

There’s also a lengthy list of standard features, such as a 14.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a nine-speaker sound system, navigation, a 9.8-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a hands-free tailgate and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Dh125,000 to 150,000

Volvo EX30 (From Dh129,000)

The compact Volvo EX30 offers a combination of performance and safety features. Photo: Volvo Show caption: The compact Volvo EX30 offers a combination of performance a…

The Volvo EX30 is another value-packed offering as it provides the Swedish marque’s customary levels of build quality and safety at a wallet-friendly price. The stubby SUV has a distinctive profile, and that’s not a bad thing in a sea of vehicles that seem virtual clones of each other.

In base trim, a single electric motor sends 272hp and 343Nm to the rear wheels, delivering 0-100kph split in 5.7 seconds and a maximum touring range of 337km (claimed).

Included at no extra cost are Harman Kardon premium audio, dual-zone climate-control air-conditioning, 19-inch alloys, reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, and front, side andcurtain airbags.

Kia EV3 (From Dh141,645)

The Kia EV3 features a futuristic design, a spacious interior and a range of driver assistance technologies. Photo: Kia Show caption: The Kia EV3 features a futuristic design, a spacious interio…

The ultra-futuristic-looking EV3 embodies Kia’s latest design language, and everything under the skin is similarly cutting-edge. The EV3’s minimalistic interior is dominated by a pair of 12.3-inch screens – one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system.

Conveniences include a powered tailgate, sliding-table centre console, bottle holders in all four doors and a 25-litre "frunk" (front trunk) that supplements the 460-litre rear load bay.

Safety is enhanced via a surround-view monitor, Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Reverse Parking Collision-avoidance Assist (PCA-R), Forward Collision-avoidance Assist 2 (FCA 2) and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA).

Dh150,000 to 175,000

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (From Dh153,000)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a spacious cabin and rapid charging capabilities. Photo: Hyundai Show caption: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a spacious cabin and rapid chargi…

Hyundai’s stylish Ioniq 5 was launched five years ago, but it still looks just as good as it did back in 2021. With an expansive three-metre wheelbase, the Ioniq 5 offers acres of sprawling space inside, while the relatively high roofline makes for generous headroom and good visibility in all directions.

Power output ranges from 170hp in single-motor entry variants to 305hp in the dual-motor flagship, with the latter accelerating from 0-100kph in only 5.2 seconds. Hyundai says the Ioniq 5, underpinned by an 800-volt architecture, can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350kW fast charger.

BYD Sealion 7 (From Dh158,900)

The BYD Sealion 7 is an electric SUV with a coupe-inspired design. Photo: BYD Show caption: The BYD Sealion 7 is an electric SUV with a coupe-inspired d…

Quality cars at an affordable price are the key to BYD’s meteoric success (it now sells more EVs globally than Tesla), and the Sealion 7 is a case in point. The largeish coupe-mimicking SUV has great fit and finish inside and out and the extensive standard kit list includes a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloys, 15.6-inch infotainment screen, 12-speaker audio, LED headlights with cornering function and plenty more.

The base model is propelled by a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels, and outputs of 308hp and 380Nm are sufficient to deliver sprightly performance – as evidenced by a 0-100kph dash in 6.7 seconds.

Dh175,000 to 200,000

Tesla Model Y (From Dh178,670)

The Tesla Model Y offers a claimed driving range of up to 661km. Photo: Tesla Show caption: The Tesla Model Y offers a claimed driving range of up to 66…

Tesla has become ubiquitous in the electric vehicle market over the past decade as the Model 3 and Model Y are popular models in the UAE.

The swoopy Model Y SUV offers greater space and utility than its Model 3 sibling, and a midlife refresh last year resolved the slightly awkward styling of the 2020 original.

The Model Y’s cabin is ultra-minimalist, and the instrument cluster has been removed, as all information is now displayed on the central infotainment screen. Even the single-motor entry model is rapid (0-100kph in 5.6 seconds) and it has an impressive range (661km claimed).

Xpeng G9 (From Dh192,500)

The Xpeng G9 combines a premium interior with fast-charging technology. Photo: Xpeng Show caption: The Xpeng G9 combines a premium interior with fast-charging …

Xpeng debuted in the UAE only two years ago, but the Chinese brand has already carved a foothold, with stylish offerings at keen prices serving as its foundation.

With a clean, elegantly sculpted profile, the medium-large G9 SUV manages to avoid the frumpiness that distinguishes many vehicles of this ilk. Inside, there's a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, plus dual 15-inch high-definition displays – one for infotainment and one for the passenger – while soft-touch materials throughout the cabin make for a premium ambience.

Xpeng quotes a 502km range for the base model, while its 800-volt architecture enables super-fast charging (10 to 80 per cent in just 15 minutes).

Dh200,000-plus

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron (From Dh247,900)

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron offers a claimed driving range of up to 656km. Photo: Audi Show caption: The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron offers a claimed driving range …

Audi was one of the EV pioneers in the UAE, as the original e-tron SUV was launched locally at the end of 2018. The four-ringed brand has since fleshed out its battery-electric range, with the Q6 Sportback e-tron standing out as one of the marque’s best-value EVs.

The entry version kicks off just under Dh250,000, and the price includes a five-year service package, roadside assistance and registration. This price gets you a stylish coupe-like SUV with Audi’s customary quality feel.

Powered by a single 252hp electric motor, the Q6 Sportback e-tron offers a claimed 656km touring range and fast-charge capability (10 to 80 per cent in 22 minutes).

BMW iX3 (From Dh360,000)

The latest BMW iX3 is the first embodiment of the Bavarian marque’s "Neue Klasse" design language, and it therefore stands clearly apart from any models that preceded it. While the Neue Klasse platform is optimised for electric powertrains, it can also accommodate petrol engines.

The initial iX3 model offered in the UAE is the high-spec dual-motor iX3 50 xDrive that is priced from Dh360,000 ($98,022), including a service package and insurance.

One of its trump cards is a new "Heart of Joy" control unit that’s said to deliver class-leading dynamics and handling precision. BMW quotes a maximum touring range of 805km (claimed) and 0-100kph in 4.9 seconds, so the debutant’s stats bode well.