First electric cars designed for Gulf to be built in Qatar

Qatar’s first electric vehicle factory is to build cars specifically designed for conditions in the Gulf.

The UK-based WATT Electric Vehicle Company and JTA International Investment Holding in Doha say they have signed a deal to establish the plant and design, engineer and manufacture a new generation of electric vehicles.

A state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will be created, initially to serve the domestic market before expanding exports throughout the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) area and selected international markets, the companies said.

It will also boost regional supply chains, encourage research and development, support the development of localised advanced manufacturing technology and help develop the highly skilled workforce required for Qatar's future industrial economy.

WATT founder Neil Yates said its engineers have developed vehicles “specifically for the Gulf’s demanding environmental conditions”.

This focus will be on advanced heat management and battery performance in extreme temperatures, as well as usage patterns and preference of customers throughout the region.

Dr Amir Ali Salemi Zadeh, founder and chief executive of JTA, said the EVs will be “engineered around local operating conditions, the region’s demanding climate and the expectations of customers across Qatar and the GCC”.

The project forms part of Qatar National Vision 2030, an effort by the country to move its economy away from a reliance on oil and gas.

“Our vision is to establish a globally competitive electric vehicle-manufacturing platform that positions Qatar as a regional leader in advanced manufacturing, clean mobility and automotive innovation, while creating sustainable long-term value for future generations,” the founder said.

The companies said there would be a period of detailed planning, after which they expect to start factory development and vehicle programmes.

The GCC electric car market is expanding rapidly, is valued at $11.64 billion and is projected to reach $31.66 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence.

The growth has been driven by national diversification goals such as Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Net Zero 2050, analysts say.

JTA Investment Holding is an international group, with strategic partnerships and operations spanning more than 50 countries.

WATT’s engineering excellence received international recognition only last month, when its PACES platform was named winner of the Innovation Award at the Autocar Awards, judged in partnership with Siemens.