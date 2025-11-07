Seven car brands driving change in the UAE market

The UAE's automotive scene, long dominated by established Japanese, German and US marques, is undergoing a profound transformation.
A flood of new entrants has arrived in the past few years, driven by a global shift towards electrification, premium positioning and the strategic expansion of ambitious manufacturers from Asia and beyond.
The most significant wave of arrivals comes from China, with several high-end, digitally native electric vehicle brands making their regional debut, often backed by colossal manufacturing powerhouses.
These are not the budget imports of old. Instead they are technologically sophisticated rivals to traditional luxury models. For UAE consumers, this translates into a richer, more competitive market.
Whether seeking cutting-edge autonomous technology, segment-leading electric range or simply a tough-as-nails off-roader, the choices are more plentiful than ever.
Here's a look at seven of the most significant car brands recently launched in the UAE, and what they bring to the region’s roads.
Zeekr
Zeekr is a premium electric vehicle brand, part of the vast Geely Holding Group that also owns Volvo, Polestar and Lotus.
It was founded in 2021 to challenge the established luxury EV sector and uses Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture platform for its chassis and powertrain technology.
Despite its youth, Zeekr draws established engineering expertise from its global parent company.
The Zeekr 7X, a mid-size luxury electric SUV, made its regional debut at an event in Dubai in September.
Designed in Gothenburg, Sweden, under Stefan Sielaff, it has been launched with three versions: RWD Standard, RWD Long Range and the AWD Performance.
The latter delivers 646hp, is capable of 0-100kph in 3.8 seconds, and features advanced 800V electrical architecture for ultra-fast charging.
The brand blends high performance, safety (it has a five-star Euro NCAP rating) and a minimalist, tech-forward luxury aesthetic.
Exeed
Exeed is the premium sub-brand of Chery Automobile, founded in 2017.
Positioned as an alternative to its parent company's more mainstream offerings, Exeed focuses on high build quality, European-influenced design and advanced technology.
The brand launched its electrified range in the UAE in April, spearheaded by the ET SUV and the ES sedan.
The ET SUV combines sleek aesthetics and sharp technology, including a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a tri-zone climate control system.
Notably, Exeed offers pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) and range extended electric vehicle (REEV) variants, providing a practical solution in a market where charging infrastructure is still developing.
The REEV models promise a combined driving range of at least 1,000km.
Jaecoo
Jaecoo is a newly formed, dedicated urban off-road SUV brand under the Omoda and Jaecoo (Chery Group) umbrella, launched globally in 2023.
The brand aims to blend city driving comfort with light off-road capability, focusing on a younger, more adventurous demographic. Its brand philosophy is centred on the theme of Go Discover, emphasising exploration and adaptability.
The Jaecoo J5 SUV has made a notable regional entrance, offering a stylish package at a compelling price point, starting at Dh64,900.
The model includes features such as a 540° panoramic camera and an intelligent all-road drive system with selectable driving modes.
The UAE market is also anticipating the arrival of the J7 hybrid, designed to offer greater fuel efficiency without relying on charging infrastructure, aligning with regional consumer demand for long-range, versatile transport.
BYD
Though the company is far from new – founded in 1995 as a battery manufacturer – BYD Auto’s presence as a consumer brand in the UAE is a recent, major development.
BYD, standing for Build Your Dreams, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of new energy vehicles. It is known for its proprietary Blade Battery technology, which prioritises safety and durability.
Launched in the UAE through a partnership with Al Futtaim, BYD has introduced several models, including the Song Plus hybrid SUV.
The model features Blade Battery, a 15.6-inch smart rotating touchscreen and a hybrid system providing a combined range of up to 1,000km, positioning it as a practical family vehicle.
The brand’s scale and battery expertise make it a significant player in the UAE’s transition to e-mobility.
Lynk & Co
Lynk & Co, a brand co-developed by Geely Auto and Volvo, was founded in 2016.
The brand is trying to rethink car ownership and mobility by introducing connected digital services, subscription options in some markets, and a lifestyle-led approach.
Its vehicles are designed and engineered in Sweden, leveraging Volvo’s acclaimed safety standards and powertrain technology, making it a blend of Chinese manufacturing power and Scandinavian DNA.
Lynk & Co's entry to the UAE began with a showroom in Sharjah in October and its key models include the flagship 09 SUV.
This premium model is built on the same platform as the Volvo XC90, offering a luxurious, spacious interior, a hybrid powertrain, and Volvo's high safety standards.
International challengers: Off-road purity and US luxury
The new market entrants are not exclusively from the East. Two significant launches from outside China represent very different philosophies: the revival of a no-nonsense off-road classic, and a Californian startup challenging the luxury EV hierarchy.
INEOS
INEOS Automotive is an offshoot of the multinational chemicals company founded by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
The Grenadier project began from a simple premise: to build a rugged, no-frills, utilitarian 4x4 successor to the original Land Rover Defender, following its retirement in 2017.
Launched globally in 2022, the Grenadier is engineered for extreme durability and repairability. Its powertrain is sourced from BMW, adding a touch of modern reliability to its uber-tough nature.
The Grenadier is offered in various trims, including the Station Wagon, Trialmaster Edition (for extreme off-road use) and the Fieldmaster Edition (focusing on refinement and touring).
It features a permanent four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case and centre, front, and rear locking differentials. Its utilitarian cabin includes Recaro seats and heavy-duty flooring that can be hosed down, something that should appeal to the UAE’s hardcore off-road enthusiasts.
This is a non-Chinese brand (originating in the UK but using international parts) that appeals directly to the traditional 4x4 market.
Lucid Motors
Lucid Group is an American EV manufacturer established in 2007 (originally as Atieva) and headquartered in California.
Its mission is to build the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, focusing on pushing the boundaries of battery efficiency and range.
With significant investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and a new factory in the kingdom, Lucid has strong regional ties that underpin its rapid Middle East expansion.
The brand has expanded its UAE line-up with the new Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, a full-size electric SUV. Leveraging its efficient EV technology, it claims to offer the space and practicality of a large SUV within the footprint of a mid-size vehicle.
The Grand Touring variant delivers 828hp and a projected range of more than 700km, positioning it as a direct competitor to high-end electric offerings from Europe and Tesla.