More than just another EV, new Zeekr 7X is symbol of the future

The automotive landscape in the UAE is a curious blend of the traditional and the trailblazing.

On one hand, there's the steadfast presence of time-honoured petrol-guzzling behemoths, their V8 and V12 engines echoing a bygone era of pure, unadulterated power. On the other, a quiet electric revolution is gathering pace, propelled by a new generation of vehicles promising a future of sustainable, silent propulsion.

It is into this dichotomy that the Zeekr 7X, an all-electric SUV of substantial ambition, is poised to make its mark. It was launched in Dubai on Tuesday to a receptive crowd. As a five-seater luxury SUV, the model is an exercise in deliberate design and technological sophistication. It doesn't scream for attention but commands it with a confident, monolithic presence.

The vehicle's silhouette is a study in classic proportions, a testament to the idea that an electric vehicle need not sacrifice the visual heft of its internal combustion counterparts. The clamshell hood, a hallmark of high-end design, flows seamlessly into a floating roofline, giving the car a sense of dynamism even when stationary.

Zeekr held a launch event in Dubai for the 7X. Photo: Zeekr

Inside, the 7X offers a cabin that is more lounge than car. The focus on a “luxuriously spacious and versatile” interior is immediately apparent. The seats are upholstered in Nappa full-grain leather, a material chosen not just for its sumptuous feel but for its durability in the region’s climate.

This attention to tactile luxury is balanced by a suite of digital features. At the heart of the cockpit lies a striking 16-inch, 3.5K Mini-LED central display, a portal to all of the car’s functions.

The interface is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdrafon 8295 intelligent cockpit computing platform, a powerful piece of silicon that promises lightning-fast responsiveness and a seamless user experience.

The rear is particularly noteworthy. In a nod to the Gulf's penchant for chauffeured transport and executive comfort, the 7X features a power reclining front passenger seat. It's an indulgence that elevates the car from a simple mode of transport to a mobile sanctuary.

Coupled with the 1,978-litre boot (with rear seats down), the 7X is well-equipped for everything from the daily commute to a family trip to the mountains of Fujairah. However, the true mettle of any electric vehicle is its power-train. The Zeekr 7X arrives with a potent all-wheel drive model capable of reaching 100kph from a standstill in a blistering 3.8 seconds.

The SUV has a 1,978-litre boot (with rear seats down). Photo: Zeekr

This kind of performance isn't just a marketing headline, it’s a genuine statement of intent. Like other new Chinese arrivals, it proves that electric SUVs can deliver the sort of breathtaking acceleration once reserved for high-performance sports cars.

Powering this impressive feat is an 800V high-performance silicon carbide electric drive, with technologies designed to maximise efficiency and range. And on the topic of range, the 7X doesn't disappoint. It offers two battery options: 75kW and 100kW.

The latter provides a range of up to 615km, a figure that, even with real-world adjustments for the UAE’s climate and traffic, suggests a car capable of covering vast distances on a single charge. This kind of range anxiety-busting capability is crucial for a market where long drives between emirates are a daily reality for many.

Beyond the numbers, the 7X is laden with intelligent features that represent the next evolution of driving. The Sound Pro audio system, with its 21 speakers, promises an immersive audio experience, turning the cabin into a concert hall.

The vehicle also supports over-the-air updates, a feature that ensures the car's software, from its infotainment system to its driving assistance protocols, remains current without a trip to the service centre.

Zeekr’s suite of advanced driver-assistance systems which relies on a network of cameras and radars, further enhances safety and convenience on the road. The 7X is built on a high-strength steel-aluminium hybrid body, providing a rigid chassis designed to protect occupants in a collision.

There are also some thoughtful details, such as the driver-side safety window breaker and an intelligent child safety seat with an airbag. The car also boasts a comprehensive electromagnetic radiation safety system, addressing a less-discussed but equally important aspect of EV design.

Ultimately, Zeekr is positioning the 7X as more than just another electric vehicle. The manufacturer views it as symbolising a future where luxury, performance and sustainability coexist in harmony.

