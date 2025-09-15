Munich car show: Chinese EVs compete for supremacy

The International Motor Show (IAA) proved once again that it is no longer merely a venue for displaying polished metal and leather interiors.

Instead, it is a declaration of intent – a strategic battlefield where the future of mobility is being fought.

For an event that traces its lineage back to 1897 in Berlin, the IAA’s shift to Munich from its long-standing home in Frankfurt was a seismic event.

It was not just a change of location but a reimagining of its very purpose. IAA Mobility, as it is now known, seeks to embrace the entire ecosystem of transport, from two-wheeled electric bikes to urban air mobility concepts, all while grappling with the tectonic shifts threatening the dominance of Europe’s incumbent carmakers.

The show’s dual concept, with the IAA Summit for industry professionals at the exhibition grounds and the public-facing IAA Open Space across the city, made it a festival of technology and a public showcase of a future that is rapidly arriving.

According to the VDA (German Association of the Automotive Industry), the 2025 show was a signal of strength, featuring 748 exhibitors from 37 countries, with a record 57 per cent of companies being international. More than 300 world premieres and innovations were on display, underscoring the event's global relevance.

This renewed focus on international participation and a broader mobility concept is a direct response to a changing industry.

The event serves as a critical platform for German carmakers to demonstrate their innovative power and make a clear statement to political leaders in Berlin and Brussels about the need for supportive policies that favour technological openness and flexibility.

The electric front: German engineering on display

The Neue Klasse BMW iX3 was revealed to the world in Munich. EPA

This year’s show was defined by the relentless march of the electric vehicle, a tide that is swelling with a ferocity that few had just a decade or so ago anticipated.

The headline announcements were dominated by batteries, charging ranges and the kind of digital cockpits that would make an airline pilot feel at home.

Leading the charge was BMW, which celebrated the world premiere of the new BMW iX3. The first production model from the brand’s Neue Klasse line-up, the latest arrival is a fully electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) featuring sixth-generation eDrive technology. BMW claims a range of up to 805km and a peak charging rate of up to 400kW.

The vehicle also introduces a new electronics and software architecture with four high-performance (or “superbrain”, as the brand calls them) computers, designed to make the vehicle smarter and more future-ready than ever.

It served as a powerful statement that Munich is not prepared to cede its crown without a fight, leveraging its long-standing reputation for luxury and engineering prowess to redefine what a premium EV should be.

Not to be outdone, Mercedes-Benz held the world premiere of its all-new electric GLC with EQ Technology. As the first member of a new vehicle family, the electric GLC reinterprets the brand's face with a redesigned grille and introduces a new interior design language. The vehicle, which will be available as the GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology, boasts a range of up to 713km. Mercedes also introduced the CONCEPT AMG GT XX and the new CLA Shooting Brake.

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Group showcased its commitment to a broader, more affordable electric future with what it termed an Electric Urban Car Family. The new ID. CROSS Concept made its global debut, with the Skoda Epiq SUV presented as a physical concept car. The Volkswagen ID. Polo and CUPRA Raval were shown as camouflaged series vehicles, all promising a range of up to 450km.

It was a clear signal that the German auto giant is aiming to make EVs accessible to the masses, a strategy crucial to meeting the continent's ambitious emissions targets.

Porsche also had a significant presence, unveiling the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. This latest version incorporates a T-Hybrid power-train, delivering record levels of grunt and an electrifying 0-100kph sprint time of just 2.5 seconds.

It was a powerful reminder that even as the industry electrifies, performance and engineering excellence remain paramount.

The new contenders: China’s arrival in Europe

Chinese carmaker BYD arrived with a fleet of models ready for the European market, including the Seal 6 DM-i Touring SUV. Bloomberg

Perhaps the most significant theme of this year's IAA was the presence, bolder than ever before, of Chinese carmakers.

BYD, now a global powerhouse, arrived with a fleet of models ready for the European market, including the new Seal 6 DM-i Touring, offering a staggering range in excess of 1,500km. The brand's messaging was clear: it offers high-tech, high-quality EVs at a price point that puts immense pressure on its European counterparts.

At a technology-focused space at Konigsplatz, BYD also demonstrated its fast-charging system, claiming it can add around 400km of range in just five minutes.

Joining them were other ambitious players like Leapmotor, Deepal, GAC and Dongfeng, which showed off new models and technologies aimed at the European consumer. Their presence was a stark reminder that the decades-old automotive hierarchy is being dismantled.

The European players are no longer just competing with each other or with Detroit's finest; they are now in a global battle for market share against a new wave of highly agile and technologically advanced competitors from the East.

This shift has created a new dynamic at the show. The focus has moved from just speed, power and luxury to a more holistic evaluation of what a car offers.

Consumers are now asking about the battery's chemical composition, the speed of over-the-air software updates, and the seamless integration of a vehicle into their digital lives. The Chinese brands, unencumbered by a century of internal combustion engine legacy, are built from the ground up to answer these very questions.

The Munich show was a powerful lesson in adaptation. The German automotive industry, a cornerstone of its economy and global identity, is grappling with a challenge unlike any it has ever faced. While the brands on home soil put on a defiant display of innovation and ambition, the real story of the show was the new global order taking shape.

The IAA has become a vibrant showcase of the new competitive landscape, proving that in the race to electrify, the finish line is still a long way off.

