BMW unveils all-electric iX3 as first ‘Neue Klasse’ SUV with 805km range

BMW has tested aesthetic boundaries in recent years, with offbeat offerings such as the i7, iX and XM polarising audiences with their gargantuan grilles and slab-sided profiles.

But the Bavarian marque has embarked on an altogether more pleasing design direction with its all-new iX3, which is the first instalment in its “Neue Klasse” (New Class) line of vehicles. Revealed on Friday in Munich, the debutant is billed as a state-of-the-art, full-electric SUV – or SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) in BMW-speak.

Although no less edgy and mould-shattering in its visuals than the i7 and XM, the iX3’s surfacing and proportions appear much better resolved.

Featuring a blend of curves, bulges and sharp edges, the new model draws inspiration from BMW’s previous Neue Klasse vehicles that were produced from 1962 to 1972, re-establishing the brand as a purveyor of luxury sports sedans after its financial crisis in the 1950s.

The iX3 combines high-tech features with generous space. Photo: BMW

The iX3’s design language will in due course be replicated across the entire BMW range as successor models to the brand’s current-gen cars are rolled out over the coming years.

Cloaked within the iX3’s futuristic bodyshell is a cutting-edge platform and electrified “eDrive” drivetrain that’s claimed to deliver up to 805km of range on a single charge. The vehicle will also be capable of ultra-fast recharges (from 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in 21 minutes), thanks to its 800V electric architecture.

For now, BMW has revealed specs only for the iX3 50 xDrive, which is powered by two electric motors that generate combined outputs of 469hp and 645Nm. The manufacturer quotes a sharp 0-100kph split of 4.9 seconds and top speed of 210kph.

The drive technology developed for the Neue Klasse is claimed to reduce energy losses by 40 per cent compared to fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, while weight is trimmed by 10 per cent and manufacturing costs by 20 per cent.

Although electric vehicles are generally portrayed as being characterless and devoid of fun factor, BMW claims the iX3’s “Heart of Joy” drivetrain and chassis management technology enables it to serve up a high level of handling dynamism and precision.

The car's electric platform delivers up to 805km on a single charge, with ultra-fast recharging in just 21 minutes. Photo: BMW

Similar in dimensions to the combustion-powered X3 that debuted last year, the new iX3 is said to offer generous interior space and excellent day-to-day usability.

The luggage bay can swallow up to 520 litres of cargo, but it can be expanded to 1,750 litres by folding down the rear-seat backrest. There’s also an additional storage compartment under the bonnet where you can stash another 58 litres of stuff.

Those with boats or trailers can also specify an optional electric fold-in/fold-out trailer tow hitch. The maximum trailer load of the iX3 50 xDrive is 2,000 kilograms.

Production of the iX3 is set to begin over the coming months at BMW’s brand-new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, with Middle East deliveries set to commence in the second quarter of 2026. For now, there’s no official word on UAE pricing, but an entry point in the Dh320k-to-350k range can be anticipated.

The arrival of the iX3 is expected to add impetus to BMW’s strong sales momentum in recent years. The brand sold 2.2 million cars in 2024, comfortably topping arch-rivals Mercedes-Benz (two million cars) and Audi (1.7 million units).

'The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas are Setting up a Generation for Failure' ​​​​

Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Randomhouse

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Huddersfield Town permanent signings: Steve Mounie (striker): signed from Montpellier for £11 million

Tom Ince (winger): signed from Derby County for £7.7m

Aaron Mooy (midfielder): signed from Manchester City for £7.7m

Laurent Depoitre (striker): signed from Porto for £3.4m

Scott Malone (defender): signed from Fulham for £3.3m

Zanka (defender): signed from Copenhagen for £2.3m

Elias Kachunga (winger): signed for Ingolstadt for £1.1m

Danny WIlliams (midfielder): signed from Reading on a free transfer

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E660hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C100Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488km-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh850%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOctober%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Man of the Match: Erik Pieters (Stoke)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Results 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: RB Kings Bay, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: AF Ensito, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: AF Sourouh, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 8.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Baaher, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 9pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Mootahady, Antonio Fresu, Eric Lemartinel 9.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Dubai Canal, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Al Ain Cup – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Harrab, Bernardo Pinheiro, Majed Al Jahouri

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

One in four Americans don't plan to retire Nearly a quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire, according to a poll that suggests a disconnection between individuals' retirement plans and the realities of ageing in the workforce. Experts say illness, injury, layoffs and caregiving responsibilities often force older workers to leave their jobs sooner than they'd like. According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, 23 per cent of workers, including nearly two in 10 of those over 50, don't expect to stop working. Roughly another quarter of Americans say they will continue working beyond their 65th birthday. According to government data, about one in five people 65 and older was working or actively looking for a job in June. The study surveyed 1,423 adults in February this year. For many, money has a lot to do with the decision to keep working. "The average retirement age that we see in the data has gone up a little bit, but it hasn't gone up that much," says Anqi Chen, assistant director of savings research at the Centre for Retirement Research at Boston College. "So people have to live in retirement much longer, and they may not have enough assets to support themselves in retirement." When asked how financially comfortable they feel about retirement, 14 per cent of Americans under the age of 50 and 29 per cent over 50 say they feel extremely or very prepared, according to the poll. About another four in 10 older adults say they do feel somewhat prepared, while just about one-third feel unprepared. "One of the things about thinking about never retiring is that you didn't save a whole lot of money," says Ronni Bennett, 78, who was pushed out of her job as a New York City-based website editor at 63. She searched for work in the immediate aftermath of her layoff, a process she describes as akin to "banging my head against a wall." Finding Manhattan too expensive without a steady stream of income, she eventually moved to Portland, Maine. A few years later, she moved again, to Lake Oswego, Oregon. "Sometimes I fantasise that if I win the lottery, I'd go back to New York," says Ms Bennett.

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Our Time Has Come

Alyssa Ayres, Oxford University Press

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods