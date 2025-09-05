BMW unveils all-electric iX3 as first ‘Neue Klasse’ SUV with 805km range

BMW has tested aesthetic boundaries in recent years, with offbeat offerings such as the i7, iX and XM polarising audiences with their gargantuan grilles and slab-sided profiles.
But the Bavarian marque has embarked on an altogether more pleasing design direction with its all-new iX3, which is the first instalment in its “Neue Klasse” (New Class) line of vehicles. Revealed on Friday in Munich, the debutant is billed as a state-of-the-art, full-electric SUV – or SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) in BMW-speak.
Although no less edgy and mould-shattering in its visuals than the i7 and XM, the iX3’s surfacing and proportions appear much better resolved.
Featuring a blend of curves, bulges and sharp edges, the new model draws inspiration from BMW’s previous Neue Klasse vehicles that were produced from 1962 to 1972, re-establishing the brand as a purveyor of luxury sports sedans after its financial crisis in the 1950s.
The iX3’s design language will in due course be replicated across the entire BMW range as successor models to the brand’s current-gen cars are rolled out over the coming years.
Cloaked within the iX3’s futuristic bodyshell is a cutting-edge platform and electrified “eDrive” drivetrain that’s claimed to deliver up to 805km of range on a single charge. The vehicle will also be capable of ultra-fast recharges (from 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in 21 minutes), thanks to its 800V electric architecture.
For now, BMW has revealed specs only for the iX3 50 xDrive, which is powered by two electric motors that generate combined outputs of 469hp and 645Nm. The manufacturer quotes a sharp 0-100kph split of 4.9 seconds and top speed of 210kph.
The drive technology developed for the Neue Klasse is claimed to reduce energy losses by 40 per cent compared to fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, while weight is trimmed by 10 per cent and manufacturing costs by 20 per cent.
Although electric vehicles are generally portrayed as being characterless and devoid of fun factor, BMW claims the iX3’s “Heart of Joy” drivetrain and chassis management technology enables it to serve up a high level of handling dynamism and precision.
Similar in dimensions to the combustion-powered X3 that debuted last year, the new iX3 is said to offer generous interior space and excellent day-to-day usability.
The luggage bay can swallow up to 520 litres of cargo, but it can be expanded to 1,750 litres by folding down the rear-seat backrest. There’s also an additional storage compartment under the bonnet where you can stash another 58 litres of stuff.
Those with boats or trailers can also specify an optional electric fold-in/fold-out trailer tow hitch. The maximum trailer load of the iX3 50 xDrive is 2,000 kilograms.
Production of the iX3 is set to begin over the coming months at BMW’s brand-new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, with Middle East deliveries set to commence in the second quarter of 2026. For now, there’s no official word on UAE pricing, but an entry point in the Dh320k-to-350k range can be anticipated.
The arrival of the iX3 is expected to add impetus to BMW’s strong sales momentum in recent years. The brand sold 2.2 million cars in 2024, comfortably topping arch-rivals Mercedes-Benz (two million cars) and Audi (1.7 million units).
