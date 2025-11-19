The reign continues: Nissan’s all-new Patrol dominates a year on from Abu Dhabi gala launch

The arrival of a new Nissan Patrol in the Middle East is never merely a product launch, it is a cultural moment.

For decades, this monolithic SUV has been intrinsically woven into the fabric of life across the Arabian Peninsula, a steadfast symbol of both enduring capability and quiet prestige.

The latest generation, which has been on the showroom floors of Abu Dhabi’s exclusive distributor Al Masaood Automobiles since the car’s spectacular global launch at Adnec in the capital in September last year, arrives as one of the line’s most comprehensively re-engineered versions, bringing a necessary surge of modernity while retaining the robust, all-terrain DNA that has cemented its near-legendary status.

The UAE capital was chosen specifically for the launch, the car arguably being a symbol of local identity for this city above all others - the strength of its popularity in Abu Dhabi is reflected in the fact that 80 per cent of owners in the country are Emiratis. In addition to its loyal Emirati base, the Patrol continues to enjoy growing popularity among the capital’s expatriate community, with sales within this customer segment rising by 25.4 per cent in 2025 (January to September) compared to the same period in 2024.

The new Patrol arrived to an appreciative and often ecstatic local crowd, a product ready to face the inevitable pressures of a changing automotive landscape, where rivals are constantly seeking an edge in both luxury and off-road prowess.

But the Patrol has a distinct advantage: a deep-seated connection with Abu Dhabi and the wider region that none can match and few could hope to think of trying over the coming years.

A desert dynasty

The Patrol has not just been a workhorse - it's the fun side of motoring.

The relationship between the Patrol and the Emirates, particularly Abu Dhabi, is historical.

From the 1950s onward, the car was one of the few vehicles capable of reliably traversing the harsh and untamed desert terrain, aiding in nation-building and connecting disparate communities.

It was a tool of commerce, exploration, and governance and crucial to the early development of Abu Dhabi and its burgeoning oil industry.

Patrols were used to transport seismic survey crews locating deposits deep underground, as well as supporting field geologists who were studying rock formations in a bid to predict where engineers could start digging.

Abu Dhabi’s heat and immense sand dunes required a vehicle with a rugged build, 4x4 capability and, not least, a reputation for reliability in the kind of demanding conditions where other vehicles would likely fail.

Generations like the robust Y60 and Y61 models established the Patrol’s unshakeable reputation for durability and mechanical simplicity - in an environment where spare parts were not always easy to come by, these elements were crucial.

The Patrol has not just been a workhorse over the years, though - these days, it’s the fun side of motoring that most of us associate with the car.

In Abu Dhabi, for example, where the vast Rub' al Khali begins and where the spirit of desert adventure remains potent, the Patrol became the vehicle of choice for locals, adventurers, and even royalty.

As the region developed, its image soon evolved from a utilitarian 4x4 to a status symbol, often found sharing garage space with high-end supercars - a testament to its blend of power, reliability, and local relevance, if any were needed.

The unveiling of exclusive, region-specific models, such as the Super Safari and the Nismo, underscores Nissan’s acknowledgement of the UAE market’s devotion to the SUV that is designed to Defy Ordinary.

Its ability to transition seamlessly from a vehicle of true off-road competence - perfect for dune bashing in the Liwa desert - to a comfortable city cruiser for the corniche of the capital is the key to its enduring popularity.

The core of the new Patrol

The Nismo is the ultimate expression of on-road performance and exclusivity.

The latest Patrol model features an all-new powertrain: a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine.

This move is a nod to global efficiency standards, but crucially, it delivers an increase in horsepower and torque over the previous Patrol engine.

It would be fair to say the latest arrival is an evolution, highly technological, and Nissan did a significant job in creating an engine that now makes the new Patrol more powerful and more efficient.

The all-new 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine produces an impressive 425hp and 700Nm of torque – representing a 7 per cent increase in power and a 25 per cent boost in torque, all while enhancing fuel efficiency by nearly a quarter over the outgoing model.

Utilising aviation-grade materials and segment-first technology, the Patrol ensures sustained performance in extreme conditions, with optimised air and fuel flow contributing to a reduced environmental impact.

Inside, the Patrol has undergone a necessary digital revolution.

All the elegant - and sporty - trimmings found inside.

The cabin features a twin monolith display set-up, offering a sophisticated and tech-laden environment that is a leap forward.

Creature comforts like quilted leather seating, advanced climate control systems and a suite of safety technologies now bring the Patrol into direct competition with the most luxurious offerings in the segment.

The changes have been appreciated, if statistics are anything to go by - Al Masaood Automobiles reports a 44 per cent increase in Patrol sales in January to September this year as compared to the sales of its predecessor in the same period in 2024.

Differentiating duo: Nismo and Pro-4X

While the standard Patrol sets a new benchmark for the nameplate, the introduction of the new Nismo and the Pro-4X variants ensures the lineup caters to the full spectrum of high-performance and all-terrain enthusiasts.

Both cars feature a new adaptive air suspension system available as standard – allowing for adjustable ride height, effortless on-road cruising and off-road performance. In addition to improved aerodynamic efficiency, it also facilitates easy passenger entry and exit, as well as convenient loading and unloading of gear.

The Nismo is the ultimate expression of on-road performance and exclusivity.

Cabin features bring the Patrol into direct competition with the most luxurious offerings in the segment.

It is a vehicle engineered with a singular focus on speed and driver engagement, a race-inspired version built specifically for the Middle Eastern consumer who demands track-level performance from their SUV and, to this end, it boasts a hand-tuned version of the V6 engine.

While the standard Patrol prioritises off-road articulation and comfort, its souped-up variant is geared towards high-speed stability and it is instantly recognisable by its aerodynamic body kit, red accents and lightweight 22-inch forged alloy wheels.

The Pro-4X, in contrast to the Nismo, is the apex of the Patrol’s off-road heritage, designed for the serious adventurer seeking to conquer the most challenging terrains.

It is differentiated by blacked-out exterior trim, fender flares, skid plates and lava red accents on elements like the tow hooks, paying homage to Nissan’s heritage as a producer of hardcore off-roaders.

A standard to beat

Special editions aside, the Patrol in its standard form has already elevated the driving experience, blending luxury and technology into a powerful, forward-looking product.

All versions of the car, introduced to Abu Dhabi by Nissan’s exclusive distributor Al Masaood Automobiles, are available through the dealership, each one reflecting the thrill of adventure.

The Patrol remains indelibly linked to Abu Dhabi and the wider Emirates, retaining its place as the undisputed motoring icon of the Middle East.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Al Masaood Automobiles

