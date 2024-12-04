Formula fun: World's fastest G-class unveiled ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Germany luxury car tailor HOF (formerly Hofele) on Wednesday unveiled the world's fastest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/12/02/dubai-royal-mercedes-g-wagon/" target="_blank">G-Class</a> – the HOF Sir Class – on Yas Island ahead of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/03/abu-dhabi-f1-concert-and-clubbing-guide-from-eminem-to-maroon-5/" target="_blank"> Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a>. Packing 1,063 horsepower, the super-SUV is the first G-Class capable of exceeding 300kph, a power output comparable to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/partner-content/2024/05/03/vision-eqxx-from-mercedes-benz-completes-road-trip-from-riyadh-to-dubai-on-a-single-charge/" target="_blank">Mercedes-Benz </a>Formula One car. The HOF Sir Class has 1,300 Newton metres of torque – compared to a standard SUV's range of 300-600Nm – and is based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63. Just 11 units of the vehicle is available, with a base prize of €650,000 or Dh2.5 million – on-order only for interested UAE buyers. “Our engineers needed to constantly push the limits to reach our 300kph+ mission,” said Ferdinand Peter, owner of HOF. The car has taken two years to make, with engineers and designers collaborating to devise the powerful engine. “This is not only about tuning an engine – the entire set-up of the car including suspension and brakes needed to be heavily modified and improved,” Peter explained. Mercedes-Benz has been involved in Formula One as both a team owner and engine manufacturer since 1954, and the new Sir Class is inspired by this legacy. Its launch coincides with driver Lewis Hamilton's final race with Mercedes this weekend. Hamilton has won six of his seven Formula One titles with Mercedes. “Its design pays homage to Hamilton’s iconic career, incorporating elements that echo the cutting-edge innovation of F1: carbon-fibre components inspired by Formula One technology, ceramic-coated tailpipes, and an exclusive F1-style paint finish,” said Etienne Salome, who leads HOF's design department. The striking exterior, with a fade-effect paint finish and tiffany green accents (an official Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team colour), is complemented by sleek details inside, dominated by handcrafted nappa leather. The new Sir Class is designed for collectors and enthusiasts of high-performance vehicles, said Peter, adding: “This car is not just a tribute to the past, but also an investment in the future. Even 20 years from now, a collector will still value this vehicle.” The car will be showcased on the Yas Marina track from Thursday to Sunday, as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.