Dubai ruling family's Mercedes G-Wagon and $11m Zonda dazzle at Sotheby's supercar auction

The gleam of polished carbon fibre, the purr of V12 engines and the murmur of anticipation set the scene at RM Sotheby's second annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/supercars/" target="_blank">supercar</a> auction in Dubai on Sunday. Last year’s inaugural <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/03/09/rm-sotheby-auction-dubai-supercars/" target="_blank">auction </a>was intimate, almost experimental. But the scale was unmistakably grander this year, with a bigger venue in Emirates Golf Club and more lots up for grabs. Rows of gleaming supercars and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/02/04/last-chance-to-see-vintage-vehicles-at-sharjah-classic-cars-festival/" target="_blank">vintage classics</a> sprawled over the course's greenery and there was a buzz of anticipation and excitement from an eclectic crowd. Some were there just to marvel at the motors. Others were strategising for the forthcoming auction – seasoned collectors, young entrepreneurs and intermediaries representing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/02/28/worlds-ultra-rich-population-to-rise-by-28-over-5-years/" target="_blank">ultra-high-net-worth</a> clients. The atmosphere was charged but convivial, with a palpable shared reverence for the cars anchoring the venue –<b> </b>a mix of vintage, rare and high-tech models. Highlights included a 1966 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/04/24/lamborghini-urus-se-review/" target="_blank">Lamborghini </a>400 GT 2+2 by Touring, a symbol of automotive design during that decade. It's one of only 224 made. Another popular lot on display was a 2002 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mercedes/" target="_blank">Mercedes-Benz</a> G 64 AMG V12, interesting due to its previous ownership. The vehicle was an official state car owned by the Dubai ruling family until last year. The model was never openly offered to the public or exhibited at motor shows. Prospective buyers were hand-picked and invited to make a purchase. When it was an official state vehicle, it wore the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/16/timeframe-abu-dhabi-number-1-plate-sets-dh522m-world-record-at-charity-auction-in-2008/" target="_blank">number plate “1.”</a> A futuristic-looking 2024<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/11/15/tesla-cybertruck-gold-souk-dubai/" target="_blank"> Tesla Cybertruck</a> was also featured. The electric car's angular, stainless steel exterior starkly contrasts with its supercar counterparts. A handful of sleek supercars by McLaren, Aston Martin and Ferrari also featured. “Cars give you a lot of pleasure,” says Peter Wallman, chairman of RM Sotheby's for the UK, as well as Europe, Middle East and North Africa. “They give you a great social life too, and there's obviously a strong community here. “When you're selling cars, there's a completely different engagement with the buyer, as opposed to other kinds of lots. You're opening doors, you're looking under the bonnet, and you're sitting in it. Buyers often share them with their children or their partners,” he adds. “This is why we like to do live auctions – it brings together a community of like-minded people who can interact and learn from each other.” The thrill of the actual auction was palpable. Every lot brought its own flavour of drama, but the marquee cars drew audible gasps and the most animated bidding wars. The first car auctioned was a 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS, whose previous owners included Prince Albert of Monaco. The coupe was once Ferrari's best-selling model between 1977 and 1980. Estimated to sell for up to $80,000, the lot was ultimately fetched at $50,600, including taxes and fees. The sale ushered in a mixed night of results, with some lots going cheaper than the auctioneer's estimates while others went way above. A handful of Ferraris followed, including a prized 1986 Ferrari Testarossa Monospecchio featuring a single side mirror placed higher than usual. Its quirky design resulted from misinterpreting a European regulation requiring drivers to have a completely unhindered backward view. After a serious bidding war between live and absentee bidders, the lot was sold at $218,000, well within the estimated range. While the auction mainly featured vintage cars, with the wear of long-forgotten track days (in fact, many of the cars would require some work due to long static periods), there were also newer models, including a 2020 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. Featuring a 670 horsepower, the car previously participated in Ferrari Challenge events in the Middle East. The odometer reads 3,477 kilometres, and it was sold at $163,300. The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck was also one of the newer models at the auction, ultimately selling at $138,000. Bidding contests became fierce in big-ticket lots, such as the 2014 Pagani Zonda 760 LM Roaster, a singular icon in hypercars and the evening's crown jewel. It features a dramatic and aerodynamic shape, a custom-built unit inspired by the popular Le Mans prototypes. Starting at a formidable $6 million, the price climbed quickly as bidders vied for the ultra-rare model. Every raised paddle drew murmurs from the audience as the auctioneer's cadence quickened with each bid. The hammer finally fell at $9.85 million before fees and taxes, with the room erupting into applause. The final sale price stands at just above $11 million. Another top sale of the evening was the 2022<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/02/12/aston-martin-unveils-new-versions-of-vantage-gt3-and-f1-car-on-same-day/" target="_blank"> Aston Martin</a> Valkyrie Coupe, one of the only 150 examples of the carmaker's Valkyrie road-legal hypercar. Featuring elegant bodywork and the trademark Aston Martin wing-shaped front intake, the car was co-designed with multiple <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/" target="_blank">Formula One </a>championship-winning designer Adrian Newey. It's only been driven 109 kilometres. The car was sold at $2.6 million. Throughout the auction, bids from online participants and phone lines were rampant, sometimes even more competitive than those in the room. The rare G-class with Dubai royal ties, for example, was sold at $398,750 to an online bidder. Like last year's action, the afternoon began with a warm-up round of bids on non-car lots, setting the stage for the high-octane drama to come. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/10/10/luxury-watches-business-dubai/" target="_blank">Luxury watches</a> dominated the early action, with limited-edition Chopards and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, first launched in 1963 and designed to cater to professional racing drivers. A couple of the preludes were left unsold, including a painting by driver-turned-artist Stefan Johansson that features the Maserati Tipo 60/61, considered one of the most beautiful racing cars ever made. As the afternoon wound down and the final hammer fell, it was clear that the event had surpassed last year, in terms of sales and spectacle. Successful bidders stood smiling, some exchanging handshakes and congratulations, while others departed quietly, their paddles tucked under their arms and their hopes pinned to another day.