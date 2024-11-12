The 2024 Nissan Z is on sale in the UAE, for a starting price of Dh215,900. All photos: Amer Grizic / Nissan

Nissan Z 2024 review: Small but super-speedy sportscar is back

Forget the SUVs and sedans, this zippy ride is a love letter to redline motoring

Simon Wilgress-Pipe

November 12, 2024

