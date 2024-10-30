VinFast 8: Budget-friendly EV from Vietnam launches in Dubai

A motoring brand new to the region revealed a quartet of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/10/29/nio-el8-review-chinese-electric-car/" target="_blank">electric vehicles</a> in Dubai, with an imminent release for one of them. VinFast pulled the covers off its VF 6, 7, 8 and 9 models at a gala opening on Bluewaters Island, showcasing its range of green mobility options. Judging by the name of the company, few will need a clue as to what the VF stands for in those titles, but the first one set to hit Middle East roads will be the 8, a compact SUV with a budget-friendly price tag of $47,500 (Dh174,500). Despite the cost, you also get plenty of tech with the 8. For instance, buyers can access VinFast’s dedicated app, comprising in-car voice assistance. The all-wheel-drive vehicle, powered by dual electric motors, comes in two trim lines – Eco and Plus – with a nippy 0-100kph time of less than six seconds. Each also has a maximum range of about 400km, give or take. And, with sustainability generally an ongoing concern amongst EV manufacturers, the car is decked out in vegan leather. Judging by outward appearance, if you deem the 8 to be on the pretty side, that might be because it got its looks from the Italian car designer Pininfarina, a company whose previous clients include Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Fiat, GM, Lancia and Maserati. VinFast’s other options, which will be launched in the future, comprise similarly compact SUVs in the guise of the 6 and 7, with the 9 as a full-size seven-seater making itself the hefty one in the pack. As a manufacturer, VinFast is likely to be a new name to many in the region. The brand hails from Vietnam and, having been formed in 2017, is a recent arrival both to domestic and international customers. Prior to its UAE launch, VinFast introduced its products to the US, Canada, Europe, Indonesia, India and the Philippines. Alongside the car range, the manufacturer also produces electric scooters and buses. VinFast’s entry into the UAE is likely to be a positive for all owners of electric vehicles as, earlier this year, the company signed a deal with Charge&Go to promote the installation and operation of a network of public charging stations and related services across the country. The 8 will be available across all Gulf markets later this year. VinFast comes close on the heels of another electric car launch in the UAE, this time in Abu Dhabi. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/10/29/nio-el8-review-chinese-electric-car/" target="_blank">Nio EL8</a> is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/03/12/best-chinese-cars/" target="_blank">Chinese EV company</a>'s flagship six-seater SUV. The tech-savvy all-wheel drive can go from a standstill to 100kph in 4.1 seconds in Sport+ mode, and comes with a built-in AI set-up connected to ChatGPT.