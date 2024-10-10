Ayaan Gandhi, a Year 13 high school pupil, started his business last November. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Schoolboy clocks up $6 million selling luxury watches in Dubai

It's boom time for Ayaan Gandhi, 18, who's already looking to take his business global

David Tusing

October 10, 2024

