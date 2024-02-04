Last chance to see vintage vehicles at Sharjah Classic Cars Festival

Petrolheads and history buffs have been enjoying an exciting ride, as dozens of rare cars are on show at the grounds of Sharjah Classic Cars Club.

Those who still have not been to the Sharjah Classic Cars Festival can still make a last-minute trip to the event as it ends on Sunday night.

Although rare car exhibitions aren't much of a rarity in the UAE, the festival marked its inaugural edition in the northern emirate when it opened last week. Car enthusiasts, from groups of friends to families, have been attending the event to see to more than 300 of the oldest, rarest and quirkiest vehicles on display.

Various types of cars are part of the exhibition, from stylish two-seaters to intimidating 4x4s. Cars aside, other special exhibitions are hosted on site, including that of a collection of old metal number plates and vintage fuel pumps.

Old metal plate numbers for cars on display. Photo: Sharjah Classic Cars Festival

Those looking for a more in-depth dive into the world of vintage cars can also attend panel discussions. On the first day, there was a seminar on the opportunities when it comes to investing in vintage vehicles, for example. On Sunday, visitors can attend a talk on searching for rare spare parts.

Aside from the temporary events and exhibitions, there is also the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum nearby that has more than 100 classic cars manufactured in the early 20th century on display.

Sharjah Classic Cars Festival ends on Sunday at 10pm