New cars to hit UAE roads in November: MG, Infiniti, Avatr, Bentley and Changan

With offerings from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/03/12/best-chinese-cars/" target="_blank">Chinese motoring brands</a> Avatr and Changan, to an Infiniti and a Bentley, both of which have been debuted in spectacular fashion here in the UAE, we take a look at the crop of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/" target="_blank">new cars</a> coming to Middle East roads this month. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2022/12/21/all-new-mg-rx5-bursts-into-middle-east/" target="_blank">MG </a>is cementing its presence on the global stage with the launch of the RX9, a new vehicle that, in the size stakes, nestles between stablemates the midsize RX5 and heavyweight RX8. This latest vehicle makes its debut alongside the upgraded version of the 5, the brand’s standard coupe. The RX9 is geared towards those who want a value ride that’s on the posh side. Aside from some tidy looks (not least its striking Starburst Wing Grille, as the brand calls it), the vehicle has an interior decked out with woodgrain and aluminium adornments, plus a 12.3-inch touchscreen and the MG Pilot driver-assistance system. The car’s three trim lines are all powered by a two-litre turbocharged engine. The MG5 is a more everyday offering, but it isn’t overly basic – while the entry-level model’s features include a multi-function steering wheel and parking radar, the higher-end versions get the same touchscreen as the RX9, 360-degree cameras and a six-speaker audio set-up. A 1.5-litre engine sits under the bonnet on all MG5 models. The base price for an RX9 is about Dh95,000, while the MG5 proves to be a more affordable offering at Dh46,000. Luxury <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/suv/" target="_blank">SUV </a>fans will be happy to hear <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2023/11/09/road-test-2024-infiniti-qx55/" target="_blank">Infiniti </a>has just released the new QX80. The 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 car was first unveiled to Middle East guests at an event in Dubai last week. Infiniti’s design team didn’t take too many risks with the body shape, maintaining a big chrome grille as its most prominent feature. Inside features include a high-end Klipsch audio system that comes with 24 speakers on the poshest models, the ProPilot Assist driver suite and enough cameras, both inside and out, to film a Hollywood blockbuster. Prices for the QX80 start at Dh450,000. Two more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/electric-vehicles/" target="_blank">electric vehicles</a> in the shape of the Avatr 11 and 12 also had a glossy Dubai unveiling. The SUV and coupe, respectively, are the first of the brand’s offerings to officially come to the UAE. Both cars boast sleek and futuristic designs, arising from a series of clear-cut lines and aerodynamic curves around each's chassis. The vehicles' cabins also boast a premium feel, and technology comes in the shape of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/10/04/huaweis-new-wearables-tap-into-fashion-as-it-seeks-to-boost-consumer-base/" target="_blank">Huawei</a>'s HarmonyOS infotainment system. While Avatr is a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/01/21/how-chinese-manufacturers-are-eclipsing-europes-solar-industry/" target="_blank">Chinese manufacturer</a>, the cars are designed in Germany and have a similarly European look to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/08/13/polestar-4-review-electric-car/" target="_blank">Polestar </a>range. The base price for both vehicles is Dh250,000. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/03/19/bentley-bespoke-services-drive-bumper-year-for-luxury-carmaker/" target="_blank">Bentley</a> introduced its new<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/08/bentley-dubai-gucci-mall-of-the-emirates-hermes-aesop-perfume/" target="_blank"> Continental GT Speed </a>to the region with a track day at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/08/10/how-a-dubai-autodrome-race-inspired-the-hollywood-film-gran-turismo/" target="_blank">Dubai Autodrome</a>. This was a savvy move, as this car is all about performance. The GT Speed gets its main power from a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can get the hefty cruiser up to 100kph in 3.1 seconds. That powertrain also produces 771 horsepower and 1,000Nm of torque. The redesigned cabin features typically old-school smartness in the shape of hand-stitched leather, real-wood veneers and metal trim. The exact regional price is yet to be confirmed, but the UK starting price is in the region of £230,000 ($292,000). This is the latest offering from Chinese brand Changan that has already sold about 400,000 vehicles in the Middle East. The Uni-V is a five-seater sedan that aims to be a step above more traditional fare in the same sector, with a sleek design and sloping roofline. It’s fitted with a two-litre turbocharged engine, which puts it on the sporty side. Tech comes in the form of a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, plus an array of driver aids. The manufacturer is being coy about how much a Uni-V will cost regionally, but, judging by international pricing, expect to pay something in the region of Dh130,000 for a base model.