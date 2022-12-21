All-new MG RX5 bursts into Middle East

MG has unleashed an all-new version of its compact SUV, the RX5, in the Middle East, and it is a very different beast from its predecessors.

This latest model boasts 22 design enhancements, eight performance upgrades and 25 configuration improvements, according to the manufacturer.

The base model is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing 171 horsepower and 275Nm of torque.

Looks-wise, a new geometric grille accompanies a freshly smoothed down shape and rejigged twin aero rear spoiler, all attempts to give the car a more assertive stance.

MG says its designers were inspired by home design when it came to what was inside the cabin, hence the addition of, for example, sofa-like door armrests that are the same height as the usual central one.

A panoramic sunroof is also part of the package, as are 19-inch alloy wheels.

The central console integrates a 14.1-inch touchscreen while the driver gets a 12.3-inch navigation cluster, both of which make up part of an entirely new dashboard layout.

The RX5 is the latest model to come from the brand that continues to make its presence felt in the Middle East at a significant pace.

The manufacturer’s recent sales in the region put it in the GCC’s top 10 manufacturers if measured by the number of units shifted.

The new RX5 is more expensive than its predecessor, but it still weighs in with a budget-friendly starting price of Dh77,900. It is in showrooms across the UAE now.