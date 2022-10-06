Toyota Yaris 2023 now in Middle East with sportier look and feel

The Toyota Yaris 2023 sedan has touched down in the UAE and it is showing off an all-new, sportier look.

The newbie is still noticeably part of the brand’s model line-up, but it now has a slicked-back profile, giving it a more dynamic appearance than some of its predecessors.

Looks-wise, it is also distinguished by a low-profile bumper, a black front grille and slim LED headlights. It is slightly longer and wider than previous models, giving a little extra room inside the cabin.

And, when it comes to the interior, Toyota says it’s all about comfort and convenience in one hit, claiming the new Yaris “strikes a balance between class-leading aesthetics and engineering”.

Soft padding is a definite feature, and the dashboard is now fully customisable.

The car has an eight-inch multimedia touchscreen with the usual Apple CarPlay and Android Auto options, and a four or six-speaker sound system.

Each vehicle also comes fitted with Toyota’s Safety Sense package, which leads the manufacturer to claim this makes the 2023 Yaris especially suited to the stop-and-start traffic found in urban areas.

On a Dubai dock, the new motor had arrived in the UAE. Photo: Toyota

The car is powered by a 4-cylinder 1.3 or 1.5-litre engine, which should see it continue to be popular amongst those in the Middle East after an economical ride.

The 2023 Yaris also comes with a choice of 15-inch steel wheels or 16-inch alloy wheels.

When it comes to colours, you get to choose from seven different hues, though plain white is likely to prove popular if the current car models already on UAE roads are anything to judge by.

Prices start at Dh 61,900 ($16,852) and the vehicles are available now from Al-Futtaim Toyota.