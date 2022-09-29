Nissan Kicks 2023 touches down in the Middle East

Nissan's new 2023 Kicks has touched down in the Middle East, offering a bite at the compact crossover pie with a smaller version of the Patrol.

The latest version, which, it should be pointed out, is still strictly an on-roader, is more of a refresh than a tyres-up revamp, but the car has a noticeably different shape to its predecessors.

A roof-mounted, shark-fin antenna is now a prominent feature, as is the upgraded bumper flanked by LED headlights and flared wheel arches.

The revived interior, which is suitably practical and cargo-friendly, has a touch of sportiness about it, with a flat-bottom steering wheel, six-way driver's seat, four-way adjustable front passenger seat and a split, fold-down rear seat.

In keeping with previous versions, the 2023 Kicks provides reasonable passenger space throughout the cabin, including what Nissan claims is best-in-class front seat legroom.

All of this year's models come with a standard 1.6-litre, four-cylinder engine, which will produce 118 horsepower and 155Nm of torque.

You get some nice driver aids in the newbie as well, including active engine braking and intelligent ride control.

The Kicks is in showrooms now, with prices starting at a budget-friendly Dh67,500.

