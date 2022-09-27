Farewell, FJ: Toyota Land Cruiser offshoot to exit Middle East

The Middle East is bidding a fond farewell to one of its most famous 4x4s — the Toyota FJ Cruiser.

As news came through that the model would no longer be on sale after next year, Toyota unveiled the 2023 Final Edition, the official last hurrah for the car on Gulf roads.

The FJ Cruiser has disappeared from many markets over the past few years — Japan saw its last FJ in 2017 — but the model continued its run in the Middle East, Chile, the Philippines and parts of southern Africa.

The car in its current form launched in 2007, after motoring fans had been shown snippets of what it might look like since a concept vehicle was first shown in 2003.

It was, of course, an offshoot of the more well-known Toyota Land Cruiser, which can trace its origins back to the 1950s.

The FJ in its modern form was always a different beast though as it had a look more in line with the aggressive stance of a Hummer than a standard Jeep-like SUV. It was never one for those after a cute and delicate ride.

As such, the 2023 Final Edition doesn’t disappoint in terms of what those keen on the car have come to expect.

It comes in a single-tone beige colour for the exterior, upholstery and centre cluster trim, creating what Toyota calls a “distinctive sense of modernity”.

That whole rugged thing has been enhanced with the addition of a black coating which has been applied to the grille, bumpers, mirrors, door handles and spare tyre cover.

It will be powered by a standard 4-litre V6 that will produced 270 horsepower.

The usual 17-inch aluminium wheels and side steps are also included.

There is nothing cutesy about an FJ. Photo: Leslie Pableo

And, as a poignant reminder of what it represents, a Final Edition badge indicating the vehicle’s unique number will also be a feature as only 1,000 of these 2023 models will be available.

There is no word yet on exactly how much a Final Edition will cost, but standard models currently start at Dh156,000 ($42,400).

Vincent Wijnen, managing director of Al-Futtaim Automotive, Toyota’s UAE distributor, says the fact that even though the Final Edition will be the last new version destined specifically for the region, you’ll still see plenty of them on the roads due to their essential durability.

He sees the Final Edition as a worthy tribute to “this legendary 4x4”. SUV fans across the region might well agree.

