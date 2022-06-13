Toyota Corolla 2023 line-up unleashed – including GR tearaway

Toyota has pulled the covers off its new 2023 Corolla range, and never have potential punters had so many variations to choose from.

The line-up, now in its 12th generation, has been expanded to include a souped-up GR version, which has been produced by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division.

That particular freshman comes with a turbocharged 1.6-litre, three-cylinder engine that can produce 300 horsepower. With those kinds of figures, it should easily challenge the most serious rivals in the hot-hatch market.

Toyota is not content with that, though, as the GR comes with a Circuit Edition trim, which should up the ante.

The more traditional Corolla offerings have had significant improvements, too.

The hybrid versions have been upgraded with a re-engineered drive motor and battery, and customers can now opt for an all-wheel drive version, which is a first for those models.

The entry-level LE now has the 169hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine used in all other petrol versions, which knocks two seconds off the 0-100 kilometres per hour time of its predecessor.

The sportier SE and XSE trims get a new diffuser and new 18-inch wheels.

Alongside updated front and rear styling, all 2023 models gain Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 and Audio Multimedia systems.

They also feature a new 8.0-inch infotainment screen as standard, replacing the smaller displays on previous versions.

Meanwhile, the hatchback benefits from a redesigned front grille, a rear bumper with chrome accents, and new (optional) 18-inch wheels.

All models still look to have what made sales of the Corolla top 50 million in the middle of 2021, which is reliability and value for money.

On that subject, there’s no word on pricing yet (or what cars will be available where, as regional variations always occur), but the new models are likely to end up in showrooms at the tail end of 2022.

