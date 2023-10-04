Huawei's new wearables tap into fashion as it seeks to boost consumer base

Huawei Technologies has unveiled its new wearable devices geared towards consumers in a revamped strategy for the Middle East and Africa.

The Chinese company, which also makes smartphones that rival those from Apple and Samsung, introduced the Huawei Watch GT 4, FreeBuds Pro 3 and Eyewear 2 smart glasses, as well as the MatePad PaperMatte Edition tablet, in Dubai on Tuesday.

In a bid to appeal to a wider customer base, the design of the new smartwatch, in particular, has been revamped to reflect a more “fashion forward” approach, Huawei said.

The company, which has operated in the wearables sector for the last 10 years, said it has amassed more than 130 million users globally for its wrist devices.

The Huawei Health app has surpassed 450 million registered users, with active monthly users at more than 100 million, Huawei said.

“After an incredible 10 years of product research and development, we have boosted wearable technology, in particular smartwatches, to a new height [with] commercial and strategic priorities,” Pablo Ng, president of the Huawei Consumer Business Group in the Middle East and Africa, said.

Huawei is planning to continue to invest in the Middle East and Africa to sustain its growth in the region.

The company aims to expand its portfolio across all its product categories, with a focus on its smartphone business, Peak Yin, UAE country manager of Huawei Consumer Business Group, previously told The National.

Smart wearables allow users to access information, notifications and other important data even without their main device.

The advancements in the tracking of health in smartwatches have also become a key battleground for manufacturers as they try to appeal to a consumer base that has leaned more towards well-being.

Guests inspecting Huawei's new wearable devices during their launch event in Dubai on Tuesday. Photo: Huawei

Global shipments of wearable devices bounced back to growth in the second quarter of 2023, gaining 8.5 per cent annually, to reverse two quarters of decline, the latest data from the International Data Corporation shows.

For 2023, earwear, which includes audio devices such as wireless earbuds, is projected to record the highest number of units shipped with around 320.7 million and post a year-on-year growth of 4.5 per cent, it said.

Smartwatches, however, are pegged to post the biggest growth this year at 11.3 per cent, with shipments expected to rise to about 165.4 million, IDC said.

Overall, global shipments of wearable devices are expected to approach the 520 million mark and clock an annual growth of around 5.6 per cent, the US research firm said.

On Tuesday, Huawei signed a preliminary agreement with Dubai-based Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, that will focus on accessibility and data-driven personalised care.

The partnership will allow users to monitor health, including heart rate, sleep patterns, physical activity and advanced measurements such as blood sugar levels risk assessment.