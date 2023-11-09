Road test: Plush 2024 Infiniti QX55 shows style and substance

Infiniti first started selling vehicles about three decades ago.

It was launched as a distinct subdivision by Nissan for one purpose – to produce vehicles for the luxury end of the market.

Alas, when it comes to products of any sort, not just cars, some words are difficult to quantify.

Luxury is one of them.

Fortunately, that’s not a tough one to answer when it comes to the QX55, Infiniti’s latest five-door crossover SUV – it’s all about looks, presence and style.

Even though the QX55 is the sportier counterpart of the QX50, it is still not the most powerful vehicle in its class.

Not a problem, as that doesn’t stop it being an entertaining and convivial ride in its own right.

Blind power isn’t necessarily what it’s all about with cars, and the driving experience in the QX55 is testament to this.

Infiniti describes the car as provocative, and many might consider that a reasonable description.

When you get behind the wheel, you’ll trip along nicely in your fancy little QX55, as you would expect to in any cheery looker that handles pleasingly.

The fastback stylings give the QX55 an aerodynamic edge. Photo: Infiniti

Actually, the car is not so little, we should add in the interests of avoiding the use of another word that can be difficult to quantify.

The QX55 is smaller in stature than its siblings in the Infiniti range though. And, as is the case in all car line-ups with distinct size differentials, this gives the new arrival a compact and friendly look on the forecourt.

That’s not to say it’s overly cutesy – Infiniti is keen to underline the exterior of the car has been inspired by the racetrack.

The front splitter has a bold and aggressive look, while the surrounds on the fog lights owe a lot to the kind of lines you see on models veering towards the sportier end of the coupe range.

That fastback silhouette, signified by the way the roof slopes back towards the tail to avoid any blocky looks, also gives the car an emphatic look.

Some Japanese heritage has been adopted into the look of the car as well.

Infiniti says the double-arch grille was designed to resemble a classic garden bridge, complete with an origami-inspired mesh pattern.

SPECS Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo

Power: 268hp

Torque: 380Nm

Price: From Dh208,000

On sale: Now



Inside, the QX55 retains its quality edge.

Laser-cut stitching is a feature on the faux leather covering the seats, door panels and dashboard (though real leather is available as an option), with the entire layout leaning towards simplicity in a positive way.

There is a dual-screen set-up inside the cabin, with an upper display providing navigation and its lower counterpart providing the infotainment options.

All models are fitted with Infiniti’s ProPilot suite of driver aides.

There are three different trim lines available for the QX55 – Luxe, Essential and Sensory, with that last one living up to its name as it has extra power lumbar massage options.

An Infiniti will always get you a few looks when you drive it, and the QX55 is something you’d be quite happy to be seen in.

Not least because it’s all about those looks, presence and style.

Or, for short, let’s just call it luxury, right?