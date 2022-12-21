UAE's custom cars on show at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival got to see another grand display of modified metal at the Al-Wathba Custom Show.

Owners and enthusiasts gathered to view a selection of upgraded vehicles, along with the opportunity to have a go at refurbishment themselves.

The competition element of the show was split into four categories comprising Custom and Classic variants, alongside what’s known as the Engine Battle and weekly Vehicle Display.

Every year, the judging panel is made up of automotive experts of different nationalities who oversee the four stages of each competition.

The show also features several workshops that aim to teach young enthusiasts new skills.

Experts share insider knowledge on the field of car modifications, as it is one of the most popular hobbies among the young people of the UAE.

However, budding mechanics of all ages can pick up tips about the best way to go about the customisation process.

Those who missed the show this time round won’t have to wait a full year for the next one though, as a fresh event is planned for March next year.