Casa Ferrari: Yas Links plays host to classic line-up

Abu Dhabi played host to the latest Casa Ferrari event over the Formula One weekend, as enthusiasts of the brand gathered at Yas Links golf course for a celebration of all things Prancing Horse.

On a green next to the course, people gathered before a vast screen showing all the racing action taking place only a few hundred metres away at the Grand Prix, in among some of the manufacturer’s most classic models from the past.

This year, though, the centrepiece of the event was Ferrari’s first-ever car, the 125 S. The vehicle is notable for bringing Ferrari its first motor racing victories in 1947, marking a milestone for the brand that has gone on to claim the most F1 victories in history. This nod to the past stood alongside Ferrari’s newer 296 GTB and 296 GTS models.

Casa Ferrari is now in its third year in the Middle East and draws in clients from all across the region. It’s a mini festival designed to celebrate not only the manufacturer’s motoring heritage, but also elements of the luxury lifestyle with which the brand is associated.

Come the end of the weekend, the 125 S will head to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, also on Yas Island, where it will stay until December 2. The car will then make its way to Dubai, to be displayed at the Al Tayer Motors Showroom from December 5 to 14.