The UAE's best custom cars compete at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Ford Mustangs, Dodge Chargers, Toyota Supras, Camaros and even a Volkswagen Golf with a robot in the boot were on display at Al Wathba Custom Show on Saturday.

Petrolheads milled around Sheikh Zayed Festival this weekend as proud vehicle owners showed off their cars at an action-packed finale of the Engine Battle that began on Saturday, with the motoring event concluding on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 50 of the UAE's best custom cars were also pitted against each other in a competition held in collaboration with UAE Car Clubs, an association that brings all of the country's motor enthusiasts together.

Spectators watched as motors roared, demonstrating the power of SUVs in the Engine Battle. Others simply admired the extraordinary work done on regular motors.

Trophies were given out for the best in a range of categories, including best sports car (American and non-American), best engine, best airbrush and best sound system, to name a few.

It wasn't only cars on show, either, as bikes and classic trucks also had their own categories.

Local motoring groups such as UAE Mustang La Familia, Muscle Cars Team and La Enforcements Black Mamba were present, while service companies such as Abu Dhabi's No Mess Auto Workshop showed off what they could do.

Earlier this month, more than 800 supercars, custom cars, regular cars and motorbikes descended in a cloud of noise and blast of colour in Dubai for the Mirdif Motor Show.

The two-day automotive extravaganza, which took place on February 4 and 5, showcased the region’s most extravagant rides, all slotted into various zones.

Thousands of visitors got the chance to view what was on offer in categories that included classic cars, custom cars, supercars, motorbikes, RC cars and government supercars.