Supercars roll into Dubai's Souk Al Marfa to celebrate National Day

The National Day holiday kicked off in the UAE on Thursday — and there has been no shortage of activities to celebrate the occasion, with the typical cultural spectacles and musical performances taking place.

Celebrations shifted gears at Dubai's Souk Al Marfa, which hosted the third Emirates Motor Show.

The waterfront destination in Deira transformed into a hotspot for car enthusiasts on Thursday, with more than 250 vehicles from prestigious car clubs on display.

The Emirates Motor Show took place on Thursday, marking the first day of Souk Al Marfa's National Day celebrations. Antonie Robertson / The National

Vehicles with powerful engines and those with quirky designs, were exhibited for eight hours, not only attracting avid petrolheads, but also families with children.

The mostly customised cars and motorbikes were peppered across the scenic venue. Some of the models included the Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Toyota Supra, Nissan GT-R R35 Nissan Z, Camaro, Jeep and FJ Cruiser, among many others.

Some cars were truly National Day-inspired, specifically featuring a sleek painting of the UAE flag or a stylised portrait of the country's founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Cars were designed with a National Day theme. Antonie Robertson / The National

It's no surprise that an event such as this crops up on National Day, as the UAE has a thriving motoring culture.

A few other motoring events were held in the UAE in the past weeks, including the Gulf Historic Dubai Grand Prix Revival, which featured classic pieces such as the Hesketh 308B raced by 1976 Formula One world champion James Hunt and a Le Mans-winning 1987 Rothmans Porsche 962.

Before that, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Yas Island was a massive hit, with the high-octane event graced by thousands of Formula One fans, as well as celebrities and dignitaries who flew in for the occasion.

The one-day motor show at Souk Al Marfa marked the venue's series of activities over the National Day weekend. On the same day, it also played host to the famed Dubai Flea Market.

For those who missed the two events on Thursday, the waterfront venue is still hosting a cultural showcase until Monday, where activities highlighting Emirati culture and Khaleeji cuisine are being held. Traditional treats such as luqaimat and regag are also being served.

The market is open from 3pm to 10pm.

More information is available at soukalmarfa.ae

