Dubai’s original flea market set to make its debut in Abu Dhabi

Sellers and hagglers in the UAE capital get ready, as an Abu Dhabi spin-off of the beloved flea market in Dubai is opening this weekend.

The market will be held in two locations, with the first one opening on Sunday at the German International School in Khalidiya.

The second location is at Al Bandar, on November 27, organisers have confirmed.

Both community events are inspired by the successful Dubai Flea Market, which has been running for 15 years.

In Dubai, it is also held in various neighbourhoods across the emirate.

Visitors can enter the flea markets for free

It allows anyone — even those without a commercial licence — to sell secondhand goods by booking a table for Dh210.

Market-goers can enter the venues for free and find bargains from a range of pre-loved items, from home decor and appliances to toys and games, as well as clothes and books.

“It's a great way to get to know your community peers, have a laugh, haggle together and eventually help the planet by recycling pre-loved items instead of throwing them away,” reads a description on its website.

Food and drinks are not allowed to be sold at the markets, nor are new items from retailers.

In Dubai, the next flea markets will be at Discovery Gardens on Saturday, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali on Sunday and Zabeel Park on December 4. Tables on these markets cost Dh310.

Such markets have grown in popularity in the UAE over past years, especially in cooler months as they are usually held outdoors.

Also opening this weekend is Ripe Market on Al Maryah Island. As with the flea markets, Ripe is an original Dubai concept, but instead of second-hand items, visitors can browse and buy products from home-grown businesses.

The flea market at the German International School in Khalidiya will be open from 9am-3pm. More information is at www.abudhabi-fleamarket.com