Sharjah's National Day 2022 celebrations will showcase strong sense of culture

Much like its neighbouring emirates, Sharjah has curated an eventful weekend to celebrate National Day — from cultural activities to musical performances.

The celebrations, which kicked off last Thursday, are scattered across the emirate and feature sequential events in various localities. The UAE's identity, history, culture and folklore are highlighted in the line-up.

Here's a rundown of the emirate's National Day calendar.

Sharjah Museums

For National Day, entry to all Sharjah Museums' buildings is free — Sharjah Maritime Museum, Sharjah Fort and Hisn Khor Fakkan.

Fortifying national identity is at the core of the museums' events on Friday. Guests can enjoy cultural performances, as well as other activities that will highlight traditional food, games and henna drawing. There will also be cultural competitions held across the various sites.

A maritime parade, which will pay tribute to Sharjah's marine heritage, is one notable highlight.

Friday, December 2; timings vary; more information available at sharjahmuseums.ae

Al Madam

On Tuesday, Sharjah will be staging a full day of events — starting at the municipality headquarters in the morning, with police band music and military band performances, as well as an art exhibition on the history of the Emirates' union. Al Madam residents can also take part in a signing of the allegiance charter, which will symbolise their pledge to the UAE.

In the evening, Al Madam Public Park will be transformed into a cultural oasis for families, who can enjoy poetry performances and a Yowlak competition, as well as other activities for children. Popular Emirati dishes will also be available.

Tuesday, November 29; 4pm-10pm; Al Madam Public Park

Al Dhaid

From Tuesday to Friday, a host of activities will take place in Al Dhaid, starting with a march towards the Al Dhaid Fort. The following days will feature traditional dance performances, folk shows, patriotic chants and ballads, competitions, prizes and art workshops. On Friday, celebrations will wrap up with a children's painting studio and a special ceremony to honour participants, volunteers and sponsors of the events.

Tuesday, November 29, 8am-11am; November 30 to December 2, 4pm-10pm; Al Dhaid

Al Hamriyah

Al Hamriyah is organising a full roster of National Day activities on Thursday. Photo: supplied

The Heritage Village on the banks of Hamriyah Creek will host National Day celebrations on Thursday. The event will showcase "the stories of the fathers and the dreams of children of Al Hamriyah".

The day will kick off with the national anthem as well as a recitation of verses from the Quran. The Al Qaala School will perform a song, followed by other musical performances by traditional bands. Various corners of the market-style venue will be filled with tents and spots showcasing cultural activities, as well as home-made goods and traditional dishes for sale.

There will be a dedicated play area for children.

Thursday, December 1; 4pm-10pm; The Heritage Village

Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre

The venue will host local artists Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad for a National Day concert on Saturday. Emirati singer Al Menhali, who headlined Mother of the National Festival in 2018 in Abu Dhabi, is known for his hit single Motasoa. Aside from singing, he also performs spoken poetry.

Billed as one of the most prominent Arabic pop artists since the mid-1990s, Haddad comes from Lebanon, but holds Emirati citizenship. Her top songs include Ammanih, Law Yesaloni and Ya Bashar.

Proceeds of the concert will be donated to the Big Heart Foundation.

Saturday, December 3; from 8:30pm; tickets from Dh150; Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre; sharjah.platinumlist.net

UAE National Day deals and discounts - in pictures