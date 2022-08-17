Ultra-agile Polestar electric concept to become reality as the 6

The Swedish manufacturer has confirmed its intentions to put its latest design into production

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Aug 17, 2022
Electric performance car company Polestar has confirmed plans to put its freshest concept vehicle into production.

The latest arrival, dubbed the 6, is not expected to be available before 2026, but customers can register their interest later this year.

The car, which was first revealed as the O2, will feature the 800-volt powertrain already confirmed for the Polestar 5.

Performance figures indicate the 6 will reach 0-100 kilometres per hour in 3.2 seconds and have a top speed of 250kph.

“With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality,” says Thomas Ingenlath, the chief executive of Polestar.

“Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

This production confirmation comes ahead of the Swedish brand’s inclusion at 2022’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Car Week in California, US, in August.

To celebrate this event, 500 numbered units, referred to as Polestar 6 LA Concept Editions, will be produced by the manufacturer when the car finally hits the roads.

These vehicles will feature the sky-blue exterior, light-leather interior and 21-inch wheels featured on the original Polestar O2 concept.

Updated: August 17, 2022, 8:12 AM
