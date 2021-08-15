Monterey Car Week 2021: 10 incredible cars revealed at the motoring festival this week

Monterey Car Week – held every August in Monterey, California – is arguably the ultimate celebration of automotive exotica, with several premium manufacturers using it to showcase their latest and greatest debutants. After being cancelled last year owing to Covid-19, the motoring extravaganza was back in full force this year, featuring a veritable bonanza of showstoppers.

Here’s our top 10:

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider

Aston Valkyrie Spider boasts a topless format and front-hinged scissor doors

The Valkyrie is billed as essentially a road-legal Formula One car, and the Spider derivative (85 units only) adds al fresco touring capability to the recipe. As per its coupe sibling, the Valkyrie Spider is propelled by a screaming hybrid 6.5-litre V12 that revs to 11,000rpm and kicks out 1,176 horsepower.

Aston Martin claims it has reworked the aerodynamics and chassis to suit the Spider’s topless format, while the Valkyrie coupe’s gullwing portals are substituted by front-hinged scissor doors.

Audi Skysphere concept

Audi’s electric two-door roadster concept provides a glimpse of the German marque’s future design language, as well as previewing Level 4 autonomous capability that enables it to drive unaided on roads with the necessary infrastructure.

However, the concept’s most revolutionary element is a variable wheelbase whereby the bodywork ahead of the windscreen pillar can be extended to give the Skysphere the proportions of a grand tourer or retracted to make it a more agile and focused sports car.

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner

The interiors of the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner feature embroidered seats and "3D" leather

Touted as the “ultimate in four-door luxury”, the Flying Spur Mulliner comes loaded with goodies, including bespoke two-tone 22-inch wheels and a grille and lower air intakes that feature a "double diamond" mesh pattern. There are also silver-capped wing mirrors, an electronically deployed Bentley logo and a "jewel" fuel cap.

Inside, you’ll find a brushed silver Mulliner clock, Mulliner-branded tread plates and deep-pile mats, embroidered seats, "3D" leather on the door panels, and electrically folding picnic tables for rear passengers. Jolly good show, chaps.

Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition

The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition sports Wimbledon White paint

If you’ve seen Ford v Ferrari, you’ll be aware of the legacy of Ford’s 1960s GT. The blue oval brand is now paying tribute to the prototypes that preceded its Le Mans-winning mid-engined sportscar via the ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition.

Although based on the modern-day GT, it harks back to its ancestor via Wimbledon White paint with blue graphics. It also scores silver brake callipers and exposed carbon fibre on the mirror stalks, side sills, engine louvres, front splitter and rear diffuser.

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered

Only 25 units of the Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered will be built and sold

The stunning 993 Speedster Remastered is the creation of California customising house Gunther Werks. Clothed within its eye-catching bodywork is a stiffened 993-generation 911 chassis, while slung behind the rear axle is a 4.0-litre air-cooled flat-six with 442hp and 454Nm.

External mods include a new front fascia with a carbon-fibre front spoiler, a revised duck-tail spoiler and a ram air scoop for improved aerodynamics. Inside, carbon fibre is used for the dashboard panel, steering wheel and seats.

Only 25 units will be built and sold.

Honda NSX Type S

Honda NSX Type S has an upgraded powertrain and chassis

Honda is bidding farewell to its mid-engined NSX supercar (sadly, never offered in the UAE market) via the last-hurrah Type S. The Japanese carmaker claims it’s the fastest, most powerful and best-handling NSX ever, thanks to a raft of upgrades to its powertrain and chassis.

The hybrid twin-turbo 3.5 V6 is uprated to thrash out 600hp and 667Nm, while grip levels are enhanced by stickier Pirelli tyres and retuned adaptive dampers.

Only 350 units will be offered globally.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 The Countach LPI 800-4 was unveiled on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in California (Courtesy Lamborghini)

The 1970s Countach is a hard act to follow, but Lamborghini took up the challenge by unveiling a modern-day take on the ground-breaking supercar. Although based on the current Aventador, the Countach LPI 800-4 is replete with styling cues that link it to its half-century-old ancestor.

That said, Lamborghini execs insist it’s a thoroughly contemporary hypercar, as reflected by a cutting-edge hybrid V12 that utilises a lightweight supercapacitor – rather than a bulky lithium-ion battery pack – for added electrified grunt.

Pagani Huayra BC ‘Pacchetto Tempesta’

Pagani Huayra BC ‘Pacchetto Tempesta' sports a redesigned rear wing with an integrated central fin

The Huayra has now been around for a decade, and Pagani chalked up its 10th birthday by unleashing the "Pacchetto Tempesta" (Storm Edition).

Even fiercer than the already-rapid standard car, the latest model thrashes out an eye-watering 815hp and 1,100Nm from its Mercedes AMG-based V12 engine.

There are no less than six exhaust pipes, along with a redesigned rear wing with an integrated central fin. Pagani claims the retuned suspension delivers better ride comfort, thanks to a new Soft Driving mode.

Pininfarina Battista (production version)

Pininfarina Battista (production version) produces a sound that is a multiple of 432 Hz, known as “Verdi’s A”

Pininfarina debuted the Battista in concept form at the 2019 Geneva motor show, but it used this year’s Monterey Car Week to unveil the production-ready reality.

Rather than merely being a static display, Pininfarina enabled customers to feel and hear the car by showcasing it on the roads around Monterey.

The company claims the sound of the electrified car is an organic frequency that is a multiple of 432 Hz, known as “Verdi’s A”, as it was conceived by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi.

Radford Type 62-2

The retro-inspired Radford Type 62-2 in red-and-white livery

US coachbuilder Radford attracted plenty of eyeballs with its Lotus-based Type 62-2 coupe. A homage to the 1960s Lotus Type 62 racer, Radford’s offering is trimmed in red-and-white Gold Leaf livery and its profile is also retro-inspired.

Radford is yet to reveal detailed specifications for the car, but the company – which is fronted by former Formula One champ Jenson Button and TV presenter Ant Anstead – says only 62 examples will be built and sold.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

New Zealand T20 squad New Zealand T20 squad: Tim Southee (captain), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

Asia Cup 2018 final Who: India v Bangladesh When: Friday, 3.30pm, Dubai International Stadium Watch: Live on OSN Cricket HD

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The biog Mission to Seafarers is one of the largest port-based welfare operators in the world. It provided services to around 200 ports across 50 countries. They also provide port chaplains to help them deliver professional welfare services.

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

BIO Favourite holiday destination: Turkey - because the government look after animals so well there. Favourite film: I love scary movies. I have so many favourites but The Ring stands out. Favourite book: The Lord of the Rings. I didn’t like the movies but I loved the books. Favourite colour: Black. Favourite music: Hard rock. I actually also perform as a rock DJ in Dubai.

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

The Rub of Time: Bellow, Nabokov, Hitchens, Travolta, Trump and Other Pieces 1986-2016

The Internet

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Price, base / as tested Dh274,000 (estimate) Engine 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 245hp @ 4,200rpm Torque 500Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

