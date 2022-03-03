Polestar 2: 'all-vegan' interior, five-door sedan makes its way to the UAE

One of Europe's premier electric offerings is now available in the Emirates, but don't expect to hear it coming from a distance

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Mar 03, 2022

A new, distinctly quiet electric vehicle has just made landfall in the UAE in the shape of the Polestar 2. The car is a Swedish creation, developed by an offshoot arm of Volvo, and has been designed and built with sustainability in mind — even to the extent of having what the manufacturer calls an “all-vegan” interior.

The five-door sedan, first revealed in 2019, has been available elsewhere in the world for a couple of years now, but there will be three versions of the Polestar 2 in the UAE.

A long-range variant, which is the premium option, has two electric motors and a 78 kWh battery. This will provide 408 horsepower and 660 Nm of torque and have a range of up to 482 kilometres.

There is also a single-engine version, available later in 2022, which will deliver 231hp and 330Nm, but this one will be able to travel 542km between charges.

The third option is also a single motor vehicle. It will feature the same performance as its stablemate above, but has a reduced range of 444km.

Where does all that power get you though?

Well, the car can apparently get to 100kph from a standing start in well under five seconds, which should see you alright when you’re joining the motorway.

Back to that all-vegan interior then. The inside is a mix of wood and plastic, with not a jot of leather in sight. You get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a centrally located touchscreen, slightly smaller in size, but much like a tablet computer.

So far, around 29,000 Polestar 2s have been sold, which, while not toppling the Toyota Corolla’s figures just yet, is a respectable enough statistic, particularly for an electric vehicle.

The Polestar 2 will be available from Al-Futtaim Group. No regional price has yet been announced, but the car starts at $47,000 overseas.

Updated: March 03, 2022, 10:59 AM
