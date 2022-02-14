BMW reveals close-up of Concept XM in UAE

BMW gave motoring enthusiasts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi a glimpse at the manufacturer’s future with a viewing of its most extravagant vehicle to date, the BMW Concept XM.

That word ‘concept’ used in relation to a car is often an indicator that the ride in question will never see the light of day, but that is not the case here. The XM, as the production vehicle has been dubbed (neatly dropping that concept moniker), will be rolling out of the manufacturer’s Spartanburg plant in the US before the end of 2022.

The XM is the most powerful M car to date, which is some claim if you take into account what the company has produced before in that particular line.

The vehicle is powered by the manufacturer’s newly developed M hybrid drive system, combining a V8 engine and an electric motor. Together, they can generate 550 kilowatts / 750 horsepower and deliver peak torque of 1,000Nm.

The shape of the car screams modernity, displaying what BMW calls “dynamism, agility, and precision”. The cockpit is also heavily driver-focused and offers customers what the manufacturer refers to a “luxurious retreat”.

You can certainly see how much effort has gone into design with the XM, with even the smallest details — head rests, door-handles, wing mirrors, and so on — all looking very space age.

The car got its first outing in November last year at Art Basel’s 2021 Miami Beach show, and the XM is being produced as BMW M, the company’s high-performance subsidiary behind all the M offerings, marks its 50th birthday.

The XM is revealed in a dramatic fashion

Syed Faiz Karim, Abu Dhabi Motors’ general manager, showed great enthusiasm for the vehicle.

"This exciting new vehicle embodies the key pillars of the BMW brand, combining both high performance driving with the highest level of luxury,” he said.

No word on pricing yet, but commentators suggest a figure around the Dh1 million mark may be close. The car will be available early in 2023.