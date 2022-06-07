Polestar opens first retail outlet for its electric cars in UAE

Polestar, the latest electric vehicle brand to arrive in the Middle East, now has its first dedicated retail outlet in the UAE, and, in line with the brand itself, it’s all very cutting edge.

The Store of the Future, or Polestar Space, as it has been dubbed, has opened in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates, giving prospective customers the chance to get a close look at the Swedish vehicle and potentially book a test drive.

The car, first revealed in 2019, only arrived in the UAE in February this year, and there has been some attention around its release.

Aside from an earlier pop-up stand at Dubai’s City Walk, this is the first outlet that will solely feature the recent arrival.

“Polestar Space is the perfect setting to showcase the cutting-edge, sustainable design and advanced technologies of Polestar 2," says Jonathan Pollock from Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, the vehicle’s UAE distributor.

The UAE is the latest country the Swedish manufacturer has targeted, but by 2023, the brand plans to expand more, ensuring its products are available in about 30 markets.

So far, a little under 30,000 Polestars 2s have been sold worldwide, so the car still retains an air of exclusivity, particularly in the UAE. As far as automotive competition is concerned, the vehicle will be going head-to-head with the Tesla Model 3.

There are three different versions available in the Emirates, with prices starting at Dh161,900.

Polestar Space is open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm.

