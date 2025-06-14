One Last Thing: Chazz Palminteri watches Succession clips on YouTube and loves the smell of fireworks

You may not know his name, but we bet you know Chazz Palminteri’s face. The Academy Award-nominated Italian-American actor and restaurateur has popped up everywhere from The Usual Suspects to Modern Family – and some of the most beloved American crime movies ever made.

Perhaps his best-known work is also his most personal – A Bronx Tale. While the film marked the directorial debut of Robert De Niro, it was Palminteri’s baby. It began as a one-man show, in which he played 18 roles, and still does to this day as it tours the world. The show has become such as a massive hit that it even spawned a successful Broadway musical.

And while he may spend most of his time at age 73 in the New York City restaurants that bear his name, Palminteri has still got a few tricks up his sleeve. We sat down with the popular actor after his latest film, Mild Mild West, had its premiere in Dubai in April. Produced entirely by the crypto platform OKX, the Western follows characters as they navigate what true freedom means in the “wild west” of the digital age.

What is your favourite time of day and why?

Mornings. I have a specific routine that I follow – pray, cold shower, red light therapy, workout, green tea and then write for a few hours.

What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?

My own. Chazz Palminteri’s Italian restaurant, located at 30 West 46th Street, New York. The food is always spectacular and I can get whatever I want, even if it’s not on the menu.

When was the first time you realised that your parents are human?

When my grandmother died, and I saw my father cry for the first time.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

What I am now. Actor, writer, director, entrepreneur.

Your favourite book?

The Bible.

What type of music can’t you stand?

I love all music if it’s good.

Chazz Palminteri wrote and starred in A Bronx Tale opposite director Robert De Niro. Photo: Tribeca Productions

What puts you in a bad mood?

Rude people.

What can you not live without?

My family.

Dream dinner guests?

Jesus, Machiavelli, Michelangelo, Rudolf Steiner.

Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?

Out with friends.

What smell takes you straight back to childhood?

The smell of fireworks being blown up. Takes me back to Fourth of July in the Bronx.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I love the human mind and I think I would’ve been a great psychologist. I have a way of seeing through people and what they need. I am very clear about getting right to the point.

What food takes you back to childhood?

Eating pizza.

Which city do you love but would hate to live in?

Las Vegas. Too hot to live there.

Can you play a musical instrument?

No.

Have you ever been on a motorcycle?

Once. I was 18 years old and my friend was a great rider. I told him I want to go 100 miles an hour on a motorcycle. He said get on. I hopped on the back, we hit 100 and I told him to slow down. I never went on a motorcycle again, but I fulfilled my wish.

Palminteri's latest film, Mild Mild West, had its premiere in Dubai in April. EPA

Any words to live by?

The saddest thing in life is wasted talent.

Biggest pet peeve?

Cold food that is supposed to be hot.

Do you believe in aliens?

Yes.

What is your favourite Arabic word?

Salaam.

The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?

Succession.

How do you take your tea?

With oat milk.

What makes you cry?

My children.

What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?

Guns and Class B RVs [editor’s note: recreational vehicles].

TikTok or Instagram?

Instagram.

What is it about you that would surprise people?

I’m very spiritual and religious.

