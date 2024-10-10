OKX, one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, will provide spot, derivatives and fiat services, including US dollar and dirham deposits, withdrawals and spot-pairs to institutional and qualified retail customers in the UAE. Reuters
OKX, one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, will provide spot, derivatives and fiat services, including US dollar and dirham deposits, withdrawals and spot-pairs to institutional and quaShow more

Future

Technology

OKX launches UAE crypto exchange, with stablecoins to 'drive wave of adoption'

Big opportunity seen for better payment methods, particularly in cross-border applications like remittances, president Hong Fang says

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 10, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat